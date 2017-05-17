Movies to reminisce on the college experience

As future alumni finish up the semester, be sure to stop and reminisce on the good times at Chico State. Here are four movies to help reflect on the important moments being a Wildcat has brought before accepting that diploma.





High School Musical 3

This classic Disney Channel movie will have both students and future alumni feeling the blues from leaving school. Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez prepare for prom and graduation just like students going to their last Greek formal or preparing to graduate. While the soon-to-be alumni are ready to grab their diplomas and start their careers, just remember that “once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat.”





Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Although Ferris Bueller ditched class for a fun-filled day, students have the entire summer to do these activities without missing their math class’s participation points and lecture. Go out and head to the nearest parade, drive a car backwards or cheer at a baseball game without worrying what the professor will assign for the day.





Animal House

Just like Larry Kroger in “Animal House,” fraternities and sororities are a big part of some students’ college experience. From getting your bid, participating to philanthropy events and sporting your jersey every Thursday, being a member of Greek life is a lifelong commitment. Transitioning from active member to alumni is an emotional experience, so savor the last formal, frat party and senior sendoff.





13 Going on 30

At one point, we’ve wished we were older and had our dream job and lives figured out like Jenna Rink. Now that the four years of studying, 8 a.m. classes and partying are over, it’s time to face the real world and all it has to offer with jobs. There will always be the memories of going to Riley’s and having a few drinks or getting As on the tests you’ve studied so hard for. But look around and enjoy this moment because unlike Rink, you only get one chance to be the age you are right now.

Julia Maldonado can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.