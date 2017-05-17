Chico State fraternity facing federal charges

Close Pi Kappa Alpha facing criminal charges for cutting down over 30 trees. Photo Courtesy of JD Elam Pi Kappa Alpha facing criminal charges for cutting down over 30 trees. Photo Courtesy of JD Elam

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Update:

The Lambda Ki Chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha has been suspended by the nation fraternity.

“The International Fraternity was severely disappointed to learn of the allegations levied against the Lambda Psi Chapter and has subsequently placed the Chapter on Administrative suspension pending the outcome of the federal investigation,” according to a statement released by the national fraternity Wednesday.

Chico State fraternity, Pi Kappa Alpha, has had criminal charges filed against them by the U.S. Forest Services.

The fraternity is currently charged with cutting down approximately 32 trees and possessing a firearm in violation of federal or state law.

The violation is believed to have occurred over the weekend of April 21, during an initiation of new members.

The charges were filed Tuesday with the possibility of more being filed at a later date, as the investigation is ongoing.

The fraternity and their President, Evan Jossey, are scheduled to appear in court June 26 in Redding.

Pi Kappa Alpha and their President, Evan Jossey, were unavailable for comment.

Daniel Wright can be reached at [email protected] or @Danny_W_Chico on Twitter.