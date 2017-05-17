The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

Chico State fraternity facing federal charges

Pi+Kappa+Alpha+facing+criminal+charges+for+cutting+down+over+30+trees.+Photo+Courtesy+of+JD+Elam
Pi Kappa Alpha facing criminal charges for cutting down over 30 trees. Photo Courtesy of JD Elam

Pi Kappa Alpha facing criminal charges for cutting down over 30 trees. Photo Courtesy of JD Elam

Pi Kappa Alpha facing criminal charges for cutting down over 30 trees. Photo Courtesy of JD Elam

Daniel Wright
May 17, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Campus, Community, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Update:

The Lambda Ki Chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha has been suspended by the nation fraternity.

“The International Fraternity was severely disappointed to learn of the allegations levied against the Lambda Psi Chapter and has subsequently placed the Chapter on Administrative suspension pending the outcome of the federal investigation,” according to a statement released by the national fraternity Wednesday.

Chico State fraternity, Pi Kappa Alpha, has had criminal charges filed against them by the U.S. Forest Services.

The fraternity is currently charged with cutting down approximately 32 trees and possessing a firearm in violation of federal or state law.

The violation is believed to have occurred over the weekend of April 21, during an initiation of new members.

The charges were filed Tuesday with the possibility of more being filed at a later date, as the investigation is ongoing.

The fraternity and their President, Evan Jossey, are scheduled to appear in court June 26 in Redding.

Pi Kappa Alpha and their President, Evan Jossey, were unavailable for comment.

Daniel Wright can be reached at [email protected] or @Danny_W_Chico on Twitter.

Print Friendly
Post Views: 2,349

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Chico State fraternity facing federal charges

    Breaking News

    Chico State diverts 25,000 pounds of waste

  • Chico State fraternity facing federal charges

    Breaking News

    City Council talks possible property and business improvement district for downtown Chico

  • Chico State fraternity facing federal charges

    Breaking News

    What has the Graduation Initiative done?

  • Chico State fraternity facing federal charges

    Breaking News

    Chico State acknowledges Mechoopda Maudi people

  • Chico State fraternity facing federal charges

    Breaking News

    Chico State graduation numbers for this spring

  • Chico State fraternity facing federal charges

    Breaking News

    Man yells at customers in Walmart

  • Chico State fraternity facing federal charges

    Breaking News

    Chico State students are burglarized

  • Chico State fraternity facing federal charges

    Breaking News

    Student Philanthropy Council raises over $12,000 for food pantry

  • Chico State fraternity facing federal charges

    Breaking News

    CSU students will be given access to 29 million books

  • Chico State fraternity facing federal charges

    Breaking News

    Former psychology professor dead at 77

The student news site of California State University, Chico
Chico State fraternity facing federal charges