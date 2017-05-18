The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

City Council talks possible property and business improvement district for downtown Chico

Photo credit: Sean Martens

Photo credit: Sean Martens

Alejandra Fraga
May 18, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Community, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Chico City Council discussed the possible adoption of a resolution of intent to establish a Property and Business Improvement District for downtown Chico Tuesday.

“The business and property owners got together and came up with the idea of doing what many other cities have done,” said Chris Constantin Assistant City Manager of Chico.

Property and Business Improvement Districts (PBIDS) have been around for about 20 years in the state of California, there are about 100 that exist in California and over 1,000 across the country.

“This is a proven tool to enhance the environment in downtown and drive economic activity and the experience of being in authentic places like Chico downtown,” said Tom Digiovanni Chico Business Owner.

City Council will be further discussing their final decision of the possible adoption of the proposed idea.

Alejandra Fraga can be reached at [email protected] or @alifragster on Twitter.

Print Friendly
Post Views: 2,050

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • City Council talks possible property and business improvement district for downtown Chico

    Breaking News

    Chico State diverts 25,000 pounds of waste

  • City Council talks possible property and business improvement district for downtown Chico

    Breaking News

    Chico State fraternity facing federal charges

  • City Council talks possible property and business improvement district for downtown Chico

    Breaking News

    What has the Graduation Initiative done?

  • City Council talks possible property and business improvement district for downtown Chico

    Breaking News

    Chico State acknowledges Mechoopda Maudi people

  • City Council talks possible property and business improvement district for downtown Chico

    Breaking News

    Chico State graduation numbers for this spring

  • City Council talks possible property and business improvement district for downtown Chico

    Breaking News

    Man yells at customers in Walmart

  • City Council talks possible property and business improvement district for downtown Chico

    Breaking News

    Chico State students are burglarized

  • City Council talks possible property and business improvement district for downtown Chico

    Breaking News

    Student Philanthropy Council raises over $12,000 for food pantry

  • City Council talks possible property and business improvement district for downtown Chico

    Breaking News

    CSU students will be given access to 29 million books

  • City Council talks possible property and business improvement district for downtown Chico

    Breaking News

    Former psychology professor dead at 77

The student news site of California State University, Chico
City Council talks possible property and business improvement district for downtown Chico