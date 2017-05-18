City Council talks possible property and business improvement district for downtown Chico

Photo credit: Sean Martens

Chico City Council discussed the possible adoption of a resolution of intent to establish a Property and Business Improvement District for downtown Chico Tuesday.

“The business and property owners got together and came up with the idea of doing what many other cities have done,” said Chris Constantin Assistant City Manager of Chico.

Property and Business Improvement Districts (PBIDS) have been around for about 20 years in the state of California, there are about 100 that exist in California and over 1,000 across the country.

“This is a proven tool to enhance the environment in downtown and drive economic activity and the experience of being in authentic places like Chico downtown,” said Tom Digiovanni Chico Business Owner.

City Council will be further discussing their final decision of the possible adoption of the proposed idea.

Alejandra Fraga can be reached at [email protected] or @alifragster on Twitter.