Chico State diverts 25,000 pounds of waste

Daniel Wright
May 18, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Campus, News

Chico State will be hosting a Diversion Excursion May 18 through May 20 to help divert materials away from landfills.

The Diversion Excursion is an annual event for students moving out of resident halls to donate unwanted and reusable items.

All the donations are then sent to the local Goodwill and the Hungry Wildcat Food Pantry.

In 2015, the Diversion Excursion diverted 23,874 pounds of waste away from the local landfill.

The Diversion Excursion requires over 200 volunteers to sort through all donations to separate out usable items for donation.

There will tables assisting with donations in front of all residence halls.

Daniel Wright can be reached at [email protected] or @Danny_W_Chico on Twitter.





