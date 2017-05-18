Chico State diverts 25,000 pounds of waste
May 18, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Campus, News
Chico State will be hosting a Diversion Excursion May 18 through May 20 to help divert materials away from landfills.
The Diversion Excursion is an annual event for students moving out of resident halls to donate unwanted and reusable items.
All the donations are then sent to the local Goodwill and the Hungry Wildcat Food Pantry.
In 2015, the Diversion Excursion diverted 23,874 pounds of waste away from the local landfill.
The Diversion Excursion requires over 200 volunteers to sort through all donations to separate out usable items for donation.
There will tables assisting with donations in front of all residence halls.
