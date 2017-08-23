New terrain park in Chico





A new Terrain Park will open in Chico next year.

Located on Third Street the opening is scheduled for Jan.1, 2018. The Terrain Park will offer activities and amenities for those who wish to join. From custom designed walls for bouldering to slack-lining, as well as parkour and a full fitness section.

Local residents and CSU Long Beach alumni, Mitch Robinson Paul Hendricks are the founders of the park.

The Terrain Park aims to supplement the amenities already provided at the WREC, as well as facilitating a sense of community between its patrons.

The owners plan to use this space to show off local businesses and artists, with frequently planned exhibitions and performances, showing off Chico’s local culture.

In additions to the athletic programs the gym offers, there will also be an extensive lounge area, equipped with wi-fi and study areas.

Hendricks said, “We’re really looking to foster the local climbing community and give them a place to not only practice their skills, but relax and be social.”

Cameron O’brien can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_news on Twitter.