Summer Recap 2017

August 22, 2017
Here's what happened this summer at Chico State

 

Construction at Meriam Library

All of the concrete in the breezeway was removed and replaced. The construction began May 22 to replace underground waterproofing. The original plan included five new planter boxes, storefronts and more available seating according to Project Manager in Planning, Design and Construction Kris Sanders.

Soccer Teams travel abroad

Both the men's and women's soccer teams went overseas this summer to explore the culture, historical sites and more in Trinidad, Tobago and Spain. The Lady 'Cats competed against three local teams in Trinidad and Tobago while the men's team visited the Real Madrid Club de Fútbol in Spain according to the teams' official Twitter accounts.

Pi Kappa Alpha missed court

Pi Kappa Alpha missed court for their trial regarding vandalism of a local campsite according to Patti Waid, Executive Director of Public Affairs. After being suspended by Chico State their arraignment was set for Aug. 8. The original arraignment has been pushed back to Oct. 10 due to the fraternity's lack of representation in court.

Feeney leaves University Police Department

University Police chief, John Feeney left the department Aug. 2 as stated by Robbi D. Stivers, Vice President for Business and Finance. Feeney joined the department July 2015. Lieutenant Corinne Beck is serving as the acting interim police chief until a long-term interim chief is placed.

Chico State became tobacco free

Chico State became a tobacco-free campus as of Aug. 17 according to a campus-wide announcement from President Hutchinson. Any form of tobacco use is prohibited both inside and outside, in on-campus and off-campus housing, in parking lots and on sidewalks.

