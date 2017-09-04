Does “Luv is Rage 2” bring Luv or Rage

Close Album cover of "Luv is Rage 2" Album cover of "Luv is Rage 2"

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

On August 25, artist Lil Uzi Vert released his album “Luv is Rage 2,” which continues to sing about despair and betrayal over trap beats with his unique vocals.

Lil Uzi has been a hot name for the past few years with viral songs such as “P’s and Q’s” and “Luv is Rage.” He was included on the XXL Freshman of 2016 alongside other new artists Kodak Black, Lil Yachty and 21 Savage.

“Luv is Rage 2” is the anticipated follow-up album to his 2015 album “Luv is Rage.” This album features artists such as Pharrell Williams and The Weeknd.

His most popular song, “XO TOUR Llif3” won him the fan-voted MTV Video Music Award Song of the Summer after topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 22 weeks. This mainstream song addresses thoughts of suicide, which set the gloomy tone for his entire album. Songs like “The Way Life Goes,” “X,” “Feelings Mutual” and “Malfunction” continue to discuss his reality of breakups and the depression that can come with it.

Aside from the continuous theme of singing about his relationship with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bryd, some songs don’t have much substance to the lyrics, such as “Unfazed.” The repeating chorus “I’m unfazed / yeah / I’m unfazed” isn’t Lil Uzi’s best creation. Despite the lack of substance, The Weeknd’s vocals and the background beats make this track more bearable, and will still have a good chance of becoming a mainstream hit.

The song “Dark Queen” shows his endearment towards his mother with lyrics including, “And if I got locked up, mom change the law / You fix everything so that’s what I thought.” Lil Uzi shows how powerful he believes his mother’s love is, that she can fix everything even when he is arrested.

The song “444+222” is a reference to Jay-Z and his newest album “4:44” released June 30.

On “Marcy Me” Jay-Z raps, “Hold a Uzi vertical, let the thing smoke / Y’all flirtin’ with death, I be winkin’ through the scope.”

This is most likely a shoutout to Lil Uzi and other new rappers, because Jay-Z has been in the rap game he is expressing his superiority. “444+222” shouts out Jay-Z by including “Milli on me, Jay-Z” as part of the chorus.

Overall this album did not disappoint, but it did not exceed expectations. On Friday in regards to his album, Lil Uzi tweeted, “It a grow on ya… just like the first one did 2 #LuvIsRage2.”

Guess it’s time to wait and see.

Sophia Robledo-Borowy can be reached at [email protected] or @Sophhhia3 on Twitter.