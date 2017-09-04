The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

‘Cats start the volleyball season strong

Bekah+Boyle+celebrates+a+kill+with+her+teammates+Photo+credit%3A+Jordan+Jarrell
Bekah Boyle celebrates a kill with her teammates Photo credit: Jordan Jarrell

Bekah Boyle celebrates a kill with her teammates Photo credit: Jordan Jarrell

Bekah Boyle celebrates a kill with her teammates Photo credit: Jordan Jarrell

Patrick Pace
September 4, 2017
Filed under Volleyball

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Chico State women’s volleyball team swept their series against the Holy Names University Hawks in their first game of the Route 92 Showdown. The Wildcats finished the match in less than 80 minutes.

In the first set, the two teams were tied at 11 before the ‘Cats took over. Chico State went on a 9-2 run, and in this stretch, sophomore outside hitter Bekah Boyle had four kills.

In the second set, Boyle led the team in kills again with six, and fellow sophomore Kim Wright was second with five. The ‘Cats easily led throughout the entire set and easily won 25-13.

The third set was close in the beginning but the Wildcats, up 6-4 on the Hawks, went on an 18-5 run to end the match. Senior opposite Anna Baytosh had five kills in this stretch.

Boyle finished the match with a career-high 16 kills, and Wright and Baytosh finished with eight and seven, respectively. Senior setter McKenna Carroll finished with 18 assists and sophomore Nicole Deshrochers finished with 17.

The Wildcats looked strong in their first game, the team hopes to keep this momentum going throughout the rest of the season.

Patrick Pace can be reached at [email protected] or @PatPaceSports on Twitter.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Post Views: 141

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • ‘Cats start the volleyball season strong

    Baseball

    Wildcat photos of the year

  • ‘Cats start the volleyball season strong

    Sports

    ‘Cats hoping for continued success

  • Baseball

    Graduation Initiative hits Chico State athletes

  • ‘Cats start the volleyball season strong

    Sports

    Wildcats end season strong

  • ‘Cats start the volleyball season strong

    Sports

    Volleyball falls in Championship tournament

  • ‘Cats start the volleyball season strong

    Sports

    Volleyball reaches final round of CCAA

  • ‘Cats start the volleyball season strong

    Sports

    Volleyball team advances to semifinals

  • ‘Cats start the volleyball season strong

    Basketball

    Star players shine on the court

  • ‘Cats start the volleyball season strong

    Sports

    Volleyball clinches North Division Title

  • Baseball

    ‘We Don’t Say’ campaign gains national attention

The student news site of California State University, Chico
‘Cats start the volleyball season strong