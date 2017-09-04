The student news site of California State University, Chico

Elderly man seen walking with no pants

Photo credit: Miles Huffman

Cameron O'Brien
September 4, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, News, Police Blotter

Chico Police Department

Call Type: Illegal Camping

Monday, 5:30 p.m.

Five to six individuals were camped out in the back of a private residence, subjects were urinating around premises and had their belongings strewn about.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Tuesday 4:45 a.m.

Two individuals were having sex behind the bus stop.

Call Type: Indecent Exposure

Tuesday 3:30

An elderly male was seen walking through For Kids Only without pants.

Call Type: Domestic Violence

Wednesday 12 a.m.

Caller reported that her ex-boyfriend had broken into her apartment and forced cocaine up her nostril while she was asleep.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Thursday 2:26 a.m.

A male subject walked into the Chico offices and told them that he needed to be restrained before “doing something crazy”, proceeded to talk incoherently about social security and starting fires.

Call Type: Threat

Thursday 5:38 p.m.

Subject threatened to kill an acquaintance because they believed he was trying to hold the hand of his girlfriend.

University Police

Call Type: Drunk in Public

Monday 1:33 a.m.

A woman was seen stumbling through the street falling on her face.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Tuesday 10:34 p.m.

A door was seen propped open, inside was a man sleeping with his bike to the side of him.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Tuesday 3:34 p.m.

Subject was seen hiding in bushes, harassing students walking from class.

Call Type: Emergency Drill

Thursday 10:48 p.m.

The on campus dorms were evacuated in an excersice by university police facilitate emergency readiness, all things went as planned.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Thursday 10:48 p.m.

A man was hiding in the bushes outside of the Alpha Omicron Pi house before fleeing.

Call Type: Citizen Assist

Thursday 10:58 p.m.

An officer was called in to assist a man in chasing down and retrieving his pet bull dog, they were ultimately successful. The dog is still considered a “good boy”

