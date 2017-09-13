The student news site of California State University, Chico

Chico State aims to receive the National Outdoor Champion title

Theo Myers is an Aventure Outings representative and invites student to participate. Photo credit: Christian Solis

Christian Solis
September 13, 2017
Chico State’s fourth year competing, in the Outdoor Nation Campus Challenge, aims to receive national recognition.

Adventure Outings, is spearheading the campus competition.

“It helps students find the balance between a technological world and natural world. Whether through a 30 minute walk or three day backpacking trip,” said Keith Crawford, Adventure Outings program coordinator.

“Positive experience seeing the community and outdoors beyond Chico State”, said Theo Myers, Adventure Outings representative.

Activities include hiking, kayaking, bicycling, bird watching and more. A mobile application is available to win prizes, national recognition and bragging rights.

Additional recognition may also be received with more then 30 individual and regional awards.

The competition begins Sept. 18 and ends Oct. 15.

“This is Chico State’s 4th year competing in the Campus Challenge; and we have our eyes on the top prize: the title of National Outdoor Champion,” said Chico State President Gayle Hutchinson, through a campus wide email.

Christian Solis can be reached at [email protected] or @c_alexander20 on Twitter.

