Chico State is known as a highly ranked university nationwide

Chico State has once again received top ranked recognition in the nation’s public universities

U.S. News ranked the college No. 8 in the Top Public Schools list in the West Region in its Best Colleges Rankings, where it placed last year.

U.S. News rates schools based on graduation and retention rates, peer school assessment, financial resources, alumni giving rate, student selectivity and faculty resources. Factors such as class size and student-faculty ratio are also considered.

“Students like coming to Chico State because of the high return on investment, quality of life in Chico as a college town and our emphasis on educating and teaching our students,” said the campus’s Director of Admissions, Adam Stoltz.

“Chico State is an affordable option for students, while also providing a strong opportunity to enhance their educational careers and become a well-rounded, educated citizen,” said Stoltz

Washington Monthly ranked Chico State as a best value in higher education, naming the University No. 21 in the Best Bang for the Buck in the West list, and No. 15 on the same publication’s Best National Master’s Universities list.

More information can be found at U.S. News & World Report’s.

Natalie Hanson can be reached at [email protected] or @NatalieH_Orion on Twitter.