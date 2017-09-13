Alert notification system is to be sent out in case of emergency

Chico State will be issuing an emergency notification drill. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Recognizing National Preparedness month, Chico State will be issuing an emergency alert test Sep. 14.

The alert is to test how the university will send notice of emergency situations to students, faculty and staff.

Environmental Health and Safety department issued the campus wide email saying, it will notify through online registration and notification information within the login database.

Three ways notifications will reach out to campus members: