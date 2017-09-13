Alert notification system is to be sent out in case of emergency
September 13, 2017
Recognizing National Preparedness month, Chico State will be issuing an emergency alert test Sep. 14.
The alert is to test how the university will send notice of emergency situations to students, faculty and staff.
Environmental Health and Safety department issued the campus wide email saying, it will notify through online registration and notification information within the login database.
Three ways notifications will reach out to campus members:
- Telephone call, mobile phone number or office
- Text message
- Email to a specified address
Further questions and information on alerts login can be reached at IT Support Services or (530) 898-4357.
Jacqueline Morales can be reached at [email protected] or @jackie_theorion on Twitter.
