Rescinding DACA was a poor decision

DACA needs to be protected. Photo credit: Briana Mcdaniel

As a candidate, President Trump stated during his campaign that he would rescind this program immediately if he became President. On Sept. 5, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the end of the DACA program.

President Trump stalled many months during his presidency until he finally decided to weigh in on the issue. If the President, cannot make up his mind in a head-strong manner the way he did during his campaign, then that should already be an indication of the negative outcomes that’ll occur now that the program is removed. Congress now has six months to come up with an alternative for DACA. Caitlin Landaker, a third-year Chico State student, does not see this as a gray issue.

“I don’t see how Trump can speak so much about creating jobs and the first thing he’s doing is trying to take them away from people who are so beneficial to our country,” she said.

With DACA, many immigrant students are able to pursue a higher education, work a well-paying job, and continuously live law-abiding lives, just like any other taxpayer citizen. There is no reason to be deporting these hard working students.

Many of these children were raised as United States residents, receiving an education and learning about the rich American culture.

Of course, it’s no secret that entering the country illegally is a problem, but how could it seem reasonable to tell those who were raised and educated in the U.S. without a choice that they cannot reside and feel welcome here anymore?

These students do not know any other country. These students had no choice but to abide their parents who chose to raise their kids here in the United States.

Aside from that, removing this program may affect the economy negatively, according to reports ranging from The Center for American Progress, a left-leaning think tank, and the Cato Institute, a Libertarian think tank.

There are still many questions as to what would happen to the many active students under the program right now. Many students are at risk of being deported.

Imagine being forced to live in a certain country, learn its customs, then have that be stripped away from you while being forced into a new, foreign country?

It’s shameless, America. The country should want to provide opportunities, help, and relief to those who need it. These are not American values being shown today, this is cruel, unjust punishment to hard working immigrants.

Rachel Reyes can be reached at [email protected] or @rachhreyes on Twitter.