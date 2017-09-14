Wildcats route the Red Hawks

Close Torey Thompson sets the ball. Orion stock photo. Torey Thompson sets the ball. Orion stock photo.





Filed under Showcase, Sports, Volleyball

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Chico State women’s volleyball team beat Simpson University in straight sets on Tuesday in their first home game of the season.

This was the Wildcats pre-conference game, and they left no question on who was the better team. The team won so decidedly that head coach Cody Hein played almost his entire team. Freshman Makaela Keeve had eight kills, while senior Anna Baytosh had seven. McKenna LaForge, Alex Boyle, and Claire Wilson had five kills each. Senior Mckenna Carroll led the team in assists with 17, closely followed by sophomore Nicole Desrochers who had 16.

The ‘Cats were dominant the entire game. In the first set, Simpson scored the first point but then Chico State took over. The team went on an 8-3 run and never looked back. They then cruised to a win, highlighted by kills in three straight kills by sophomore Bekah Boyle.

The second was just as easy. The Wildcats kept their momentum from slipping by going on a 12-4 run, and led by as much as 10 in the set. Late kills by Wilson and Forge sealed the victory for Chico State and put them up 2-0.

The third set was played a bit tighter, but still resulted in a win for the ‘Cats. The team seemed excited to play in their first home game, and it showed through their performance.

Chico State volleyball hopes to keep this momentum going on Sept. 15 at 7 p.m against Cal State Los Angeles in their first conference game of the season.

Patrick Pace can be reached at [email protected] or @PatPaceSports on Twitter.