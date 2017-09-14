Financial support for DACA renewal is offered to students

Financial assistance is offered to students who are eligible. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival students, at Chico State, are encouraged to renew their status.

Some DACA recipients will lose their status on March 5, 2018. The DACA renewal application must be submitted before Oct. 5.

An amount of $495 may be available to help cover the renewal application fee for eligible students who qualify, according to a message sent by the California State University chancellor, Timothy P. White .

“I strongly urge all DACA recipients whose status expires on or before March 5, 2018, to complete and submit a DACA renewal application before October 5, 2017,” said White.

Chico State president Gayle E. Hutchinson forwarded the email to the campus and encouraged Whites message.

” I stand with the Chancellor in highlighting the narrow window of opportunity for DACA recipients whose status expires…This may be the last opportunity to obtain an additional two years of deportation protection and legal work authorization,” said Hutchinson.

Further information may be reached at the DACA frequently asked questions.

Gennisis Mendoza can be reached at [email protected] or@gen10123 on Twitter.