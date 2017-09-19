Ultimate Workout Playlist
September 19, 2017
Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Reviews
1. Let’s Get it Started – The Black Eyed Peas – Elephunk
2. Roar – Katy Perry – Prism
3. Moves Like Jagger – Maroon 5 – Hands All Over
4. Good Feeling – Flo Rida – Wild Ones
5. Timber – Pitbull feat. Ke$ha – Meltdown
6. Sugar, We’re Goin’ Down – Fall Out Boy – From Under the Cork Tree
7. DJ Got Us Falling in Love – Usher feat. Pitbull – Raymond v. Raymond
8. Happy – Pharrell Williams – Happy
9. Can’t Stop the Feeling – Justin Timberlake – Trolls Movie Soundtrack
10. Bang Bang – Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj – My Everything
11. Empire State of Mind – Jay Z feat. Alicia Keys – The Blueprint 3
12. SOS – Rihanna – A Girl Like Me
13. Hollaback Girl – Gwen Stefani – Love. Angel. Music. Baby.
14. Dynamite – Taio Cruz – Rokstarr
15. We Will Rock You – Queen – News of the World
