Ultimate Workout Playlist

1. Let’s Get it Started – The Black Eyed Peas – Elephunk

2. Roar – Katy Perry – Prism

3. Moves Like Jagger – Maroon 5 – Hands All Over

4. Good Feeling – Flo Rida – Wild Ones

5. Timber – Pitbull feat. Ke$ha – Meltdown

6. Sugar, We’re Goin’ Down – Fall Out Boy – From Under the Cork Tree

7. DJ Got Us Falling in Love – Usher feat. Pitbull – Raymond v. Raymond

8. Happy – Pharrell Williams – Happy

9. Can’t Stop the Feeling – Justin Timberlake – Trolls Movie Soundtrack

10. Bang Bang – Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj – My Everything

11. Empire State of Mind – Jay Z feat. Alicia Keys – The Blueprint 3

12. SOS – Rihanna – A Girl Like Me

13. Hollaback Girl – Gwen Stefani – Love. Angel. Music. Baby.

14. Dynamite – Taio Cruz – Rokstarr

15. We Will Rock You – Queen – News of the World

Julia Maldonado can be reached at [email protected] or @julianewsblog on Twitter.