Local television channel celebrates three years to serving the public
September 15, 2017
BCAC Channel 11, hosted an event Thursday evening at the Chico Downtown Plaza in celebration of 3 years of public access.
BCAC expresses through their online website, to be about community, nonprofits, artists, recreation, government and what makes every human being special; culture.
The event included performances by North State Symphony, a local duo by Dake Elk and Lisa Langely, and Dj Ph G. Also, cupcakes were served throughout the event to wish the station a happy birthday on their three year celebration.
Further information about BCAC may be reached at through their Facebook page or at (530) 228-2860.
Jacqueline Morales can be reached at [email protected] or @jackie_theorion Twitter.
