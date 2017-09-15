Local television channel celebrates three years to serving the public

Close The television show invited local bands to play at their 3 year birthday celebration. Photo credit: Jacqueline Morales The television show invited local bands to play at their 3 year birthday celebration. Photo credit: Jacqueline Morales

BCAC Channel 11, hosted an event Thursday evening at the Chico Downtown Plaza in celebration of 3 years of public access.

BCAC expresses through their online website, to be about community, nonprofits, artists, recreation, government and what makes every human being special; culture.



The event included performances by North State Symphony, a local duo by Dake Elk and Lisa Langely, and Dj Ph G. Also, cupcakes were served throughout the event to wish the station a happy birthday on their three year celebration.

Further information about BCAC may be reached at through their Facebook page or at (530) 228-2860.

Jacqueline Morales