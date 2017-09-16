The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

Community contributes to clean local parks

Trucks+were+loaded+with+piles+of+trash.+Photo+credit%3A+Christian+Solis
Trucks were loaded with piles of trash. Photo credit: Christian Solis

Trucks were loaded with piles of trash. Photo credit: Christian Solis

Trucks were loaded with piles of trash. Photo credit: Christian Solis

Christian Solis
September 16, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Community, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Chico locals and students participated in 30th Annual Bidwell Parks and Creeks Cleanup, Saturday morning.

The event combats environmental damage done in parks and creeks from encampments and littering.

Volunteers gathered over 1,500 pounds of trash from Lower Bidwell park alone, said Jared Glasser, Chico State student and park intern.

Park volunteers

Jared Glasser (far left) and Linda Barker (far right). Photo credit: Christian Solis

Linda Barker, volunteer, found needles, bike parts, backpacks and a stolen Amazon fresh bag among many other items and drug paraphernalia .

“The cleanup is a consequence of crime, drugs and mental health in the community. Actions by the State, AB109 and propositions 47, and 57 have impacted cops abilities to do their jobs effectively. The homeless are more bold because of it.” said Rob Berry, attorney.

“Locals are angry enough to clean and patrol the parks themselves now,” said Berry.

Christian Solis can be reached at [email protected] or @c_alexander20 on Twitter.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Post Views: 258

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Community contributes to clean local parks

    Breaking News

    Chico State celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

  • Community contributes to clean local parks

    Breaking News

    Local television channel celebrates three years to serving the public

  • Community contributes to clean local parks

    Administration

    Chico Democrats donate $600 worth of food for students

  • Community contributes to clean local parks

    Administration

    Financial support for DACA renewal is offered to students

  • Community contributes to clean local parks

    Administration

    Alert notification system is to be sent out in case of emergency

  • Breaking News

    Chico State is known as a highly ranked university nationwide

  • Community contributes to clean local parks

    Breaking News

    Chico State aims to receive the National Outdoor Champion title

  • Community contributes to clean local parks

    Breaking News

    Chico Police academy recruits locals

  • Community contributes to clean local parks

    Breaking News

    Fire assistance center now open for victims of Ponderosa Fire

  • Community contributes to clean local parks

    Breaking News

    Police investigate Labor Day shooting at fraternity house

The student news site of California State University, Chico
Community contributes to clean local parks