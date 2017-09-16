Community contributes to clean local parks

Close Trucks were loaded with piles of trash. Photo credit: Christian Solis Trucks were loaded with piles of trash. Photo credit: Christian Solis

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Chico locals and students participated in 30th Annual Bidwell Parks and Creeks Cleanup, Saturday morning.

The event combats environmental damage done in parks and creeks from encampments and littering.

Volunteers gathered over 1,500 pounds of trash from Lower Bidwell park alone, said Jared Glasser, Chico State student and park intern.

Linda Barker, volunteer, found needles, bike parts, backpacks and a stolen Amazon fresh bag among many other items and drug paraphernalia .

“The cleanup is a consequence of crime, drugs and mental health in the community. Actions by the State, AB109 and propositions 47, and 57 have impacted cops abilities to do their jobs effectively. The homeless are more bold because of it.” said Rob Berry, attorney.

“Locals are angry enough to clean and patrol the parks themselves now,” said Berry.

Christian Solis can be reached at [email protected] or @c_alexander20 on Twitter.