The curious case of Colin Kaepernick

Close Courtesy of Getty Images Courtesy of Getty Images





Filed under Football, Showcase, Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Colin Kaepernick is being blackballed by the NFL for taking a stand against police brutality.

Everyone knows he should be on an NFL team. Though he only started 12 games last season, he scored 18 touchdowns and only threw four interceptions. He threw for 2,241 yards last season, the third most of his six year career. He’s a dual threat quarterback who’s only 29 years old. He can help out at least five NFL teams right away as a starter.

However, instead of being on the field on Sundays, he sits at home waiting to be signed. Kaepernick isn’t signed when players such as Scott Tolzien, who only threw for 128 yards and had two interceptions in Week 1, is starting for the Indianapolis Colts.

Jay Cutler, who is 34 and hasn’t had a successful season since he took the Chicago Bears to the Super Bowl in 2006, is starting for the Miami Dolphins this season while Kaepernick sits at home.

On Aug. 26, 2016 Kaepernick, A San Francisco 49er at the time, decided to sit down during the national anthem in a preseason game. This caused a huge debate amongst Americans everywhere on whether he was doing the right thing or not. Two days later when asked why he sat, he said that he did so because of the oppression of people of color and ongoing issues with police brutality.

Throughout the season he continued to protest, but instead of sitting he kneeled. Kaepernick received a great deal of criticism, and even threats on his life. He was booed heavily at most away games, and through it all he continued to kneel.

Players around the league have decided to “sit” in solidarity with Kaepernick. From Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch to Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett, different players continue to spread the message. Different players have decided to speak on his behalf as well. Recently, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady even spoke up about his situation.

“I’ve always watched him and admired him, the way that he’s played. He was a great young quarterback, he came to our stadium and beat us, and took his team to the Super Bowl in 2012. He accomplished a lot in the pros, as a player, and he’s certainly qualified. I hope he gets a shot.”

The fact that he’s not on a roster is unfathomable to me. In a league where there seems to be a player with a domestic violence case every season, apparently the worst thing that you can do is stand up against police brutality.

Kaepernick recently said that he is still ready and willing to play for an NFL team. If he is not signed this season and this truly is the end of his career, he will be remembered forever for doing something much bigger and better than what can be done on a football field.

Patrick Pace can be reached at [email protected] or @PatPaceSports on Twitter.