Wildcats back in form and ready to defend the house

After being knocked down at home, the Wildcats looked ready to attack once again this past weekend.

Starting the season 2-0 on the road, the Wildcats lost back to back games at home and hoped that going back on the road would bring success once more.

Midfielder Carter Johnson was clearly not happy about the homestand and stated, “It was very disappointing losing at home. And especially in our own house. We took it very personally and made sure this weekend we were incredibly focused and disciplined.”

After giving up six goals in two games at home, the `Cats were determined to take a defensive approach this weekend. However, as the games progressed, the defense seemed to turn into offense.

In the first game of the weekend against defending conference champs UCSD, fellow seniors Carter Johnson and Dylan Wakefield pocketed the back of the net and junior goalkeeper Damion Lewis recorded his first shutout of the year. With great team play, the Wildcats began to look in sync once again.

Next, the Wildcats headed to CSU San Marcos, where Jeremiah Egujie unleashed scoring the 21st hat trick in Chico State men’s soccer history.

“Jeremiah is an animal. 14 seconds between his first two goals? He’s in form and on another level,” said teammate Carter Johnson.

Egujie has been vocal to the referees in recent games saying, “I’m not Superman.” He appeared to be doing his best impression of Superman Sunday against San Marcos.

Egujie wasn’t the only one who shined bright for the Wildcats. Goalkeeper Damion Lewis recorded four saves to record his second shutout in as many games.

Still, the team insists that team defense was the key to their success this weekend in front of Lewis. Upon speaking with multiple players on the team, all emphasized the defensive game plan that they went out with and executed to perfection.

With Lewis recording back to back shutouts, Johnson scoring his first goal of the year, and Egujie scoring a hat-trick verse Cal State San Marcos, the Wildcats are looking to bring this momentum back to their home crowd.

Johnson finished talking about the road trip by saying, “Now it’s time to prepare to defend the house! We’re ready for anyone! Go Wildcats!”

The Chico State men’s soccer team will be at home this weekend once again and is looking for your support! Wednesday at 7 p.m. the Wildcats take on Stanislaus State at 7 p.m. and then Friday at 4 p.m. San Francisco State comes to town on faculty and staff night at University Stadium.

Justin Couchot can be reached at [email protected] or @JCouchot_Sports on Twitter.