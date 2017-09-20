Have you ever felt ‘Insecure’?

Close Promotional poster for 'Insecure.' Insecure is about a woman who finds herself wanting to date other men, despite being in a five-year relationship with Lawrence Promotional poster for 'Insecure.' Insecure is about a woman who finds herself wanting to date other men, despite being in a five-year relationship with Lawrence

HBO’s hit series “Insecure” has taken ratings by storm. The comedy series follow the lives of gal pals Issa Dee (Issa Rae) and Molly Carter (Yvonne Orji) in their daily adventures as they go through obstacles pertaining to relationships, self-identity, racial experiences and friendships.

What makes ‘Insecure’ so good is how relatable the characters are. They go through their ups and downs and have their hang-ups, just like us. Issa has recently gone through a bad breakup with her longtime boyfriend, Lawrence. Although she misses him, she’s single and ready to mingle. Issa’s best friend, Molly, encourages Issa to date around and get familiar with the dating scene. Meanwhile, Lawrence is out seeing other people, but still finds his way back to Issa.

“Insecure” is hilarious, witty and real. It’s a show that’s definitely much needed, especially for young women of color. It’s a great reminder that it’s okay if we don’t have it all together in life. We make mistakes and fall down, but we get back right up and hold our heads up high. What’s unique about “Insecure” is the different characters and what each one has to offer to the table.

Issa is your typical, girl next door woman in her late 20s, and works for a non-profit organization for middle school students of color. She’s feisty, sassy and adventurous as she explores her day-to-day experiences juggling work and a social life.

Molly is a successful attorney but has trouble when it comes to dating men. During their free time, Issa and Molly hang out with their good friends Kelli (Natasha Rothwell) and Tiffany (Amanda Seales).

Now in its second season, “Insecure” is scandalous and has heightened up its anticipation higher than ever before. Issa has almost fully come to terms that she and Lawrence are over. She starts hanging out with an old high school fling (Y’lan Noel). Molly, on the other hand, has been hooking up with an old friend, Dro (Sarunas J. Jackson), who claims he’s in an open marriage. Things get quite intense as the drama builds up for everyone involved.

Another great trait about the show is that it isn’t afraid to get controversial and take risks. “Insecure” tackles down the issue of race and what the everyday black girl experience is like. Some moments might make people feel a little uncomfortable, but some of those conversations on race-related topics are necessary.

If you haven’t checked out “Insecure,” you’re definitely missing out. Even if random hookups aren’t your forte, the show will have you literally laughing out loud. There’s always something for everyone, and “Insecure” has a lot of good substance to offer for viewers. It’s a show that you can easily binge-watch on, given that it’s only in its second season. Also, you can never go wrong with watching it with your best friends and having a laugh with them, too.

I give Insecure a five out of five stars.

Niyat Teferi can be reached at [email protected] or @tayintee on Twitter.