Pulitzer prize winning author, visits Chico for Book in Common

Award winning author, Matt Richtel, will be visiting Chico and sharing his book to the community. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Natalie Hanson
September 18, 2017
Students and the Chico community are invited to the kickoff event for this year’s community book, A Deadly Wandering by Matt Richtel .

The free event will take place on Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m., on the steps of the Council Chambers at 421 Main Street.

The book will be shared by President Gayle Hutchinson, along with Butte College President Samia Yaqub, Butte County Supervisor Maureen Kirk, and Chico City Councilwoman Ann Schwab.

Passages of the book, about a 2006 texting-and-driving accident, will be read at the event.

Book in Common celebrates a shared community read, focused on creating discussion, and finding common ground through understanding important issues.

Darin Haerle, faculty liaison for the Book in Common, may be contacted for more information at [email protected]

Natalie Hanson can be reached at [email protected] or @NatalieH_Orion on Twitter.

