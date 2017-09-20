Tekken 7 reigns as the king of fighters

Close 'Street Fighter' character, Akuma fights Kazuya Mishima. Kazuya's mother has tasked Akuma with killing her son. Photo credit: Ulises Duenas 'Street Fighter' character, Akuma fights Kazuya Mishima. Kazuya's mother has tasked Akuma with killing her son. Photo credit: Ulises Duenas

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

I didn’t really play ‘Tekken’ prior to getting ‘Tekken 7,’ but I was always aware of it. One of the first things anyone hears about ‘Tekken’ is how difficult it can be for newcomers. Most fighting games have a lot of depth, but ‘Tekken’ stands out as one of the toughest to learn. It’s that same depth and difficulty that makes this game so satisfying to play and get better at.

The first thing I did when I started ‘Tekken 7’ was jump into the training mode. Unlike other recent fighting games like ‘Street Fighter V’ and ‘Guilty Gear Revelator,’ ‘Tekken 7’ has no real tutorial or character trial mode. This game doesn’t necessarily need features like that, but they go a long way in teaching new players the basics of the core game, as well as how to use certain characters.

Even without these resources, the game gives you enough to learn a character’s signature combos and moves. In order to really improve, you have to look up combos and character data online. It’s a chore, but pretty much expected for most fighting game these days.

Even with all that, I can’t remember the last time I had so much fun improving in a game bit by bit. There’s always another hurdle in the way, and sometimes the learning curve turns into a wall that you have to bash your head against for days, but it’s worth it.

Timeline compiled by Ulises Grant and Elizabeth Castillo

Online matches can be hard to get into. Though, the net-code is good. You can also do tournaments with friends and strangers online.

The other thing ‘Tekken’ is notorious for is its insane story. The series has been following the same story since the first game in 1994 and its only gotten crazier as time goes on. This story continues in the “Mishima Saga” story mode, which follows a few characters including the franchise favorites, the Mishima family. Thankfully, this game has a gallery where you can watch story recaps of every previous game so you can get caught up.

Tekken 7’s story is completely ludicrous, but it has plenty of great moments that come to life in cinematic cutscenes. The presentation throughout the game is superb; however, it has one glaring flaw. The story features a journalist who narrates the events of the plot; this was used as a way of keeping players up to speed on what’s going on, but the voiceover for the narrator is delivered in a completely monotone and flat way. Every time the action stops for this guy to talk, it’s awful.

‘Tekken 7’ doesn’t have a lot in the way of various modes of gameplay, and the lack of a thorough training mode is a hassle for new and experienced players alike. At the end of the day, fighting games live and die by their depth and how fun they are to play. ‘Tekken 7’ delivers on what really matters in a fighting game: good mechanics, a varied roster and an experience that can be enjoyed on the casual and hardcore level.

[Final Score: 4/5]

Glossary:

Training Mode: This mode usually involves the player picking a character and practicing moves on a dummy. Certain games like ‘Tekken 7’ allow the player to have the dummy perform specific actions so the player can learn what to do in specific situations.

Netcode: A term used for the connection and synchronization between players and servers in an online game. Bad net-code creates in-game lag and disconnections.

Character trials: Similar to training mode, but involves the player having to perform a specific move or combo on a dummy in order to advance to the next trial. Usually, each character has their own set of trials.

Ulises Duenas can be reached at [email protected] or @OrionUlisesD on Twitter