Butte County Sergeant is injured in car accident

Burnett received minor injuries from the collision, he has been released from the hospital. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Sergeant on patrol collided into multiple obstacles, Tuesday, in the area of East 16th Street and Park Avenue.

According to a press release, Butte County Sheriff’s Office, Sergeant Sam Burnett was feeling ill during his drive back to the station before colliding his vehicle into an empty parked car, a dumpster, and the fence of a local property on Park Avenue.

The incident occurred approximately at 3:15 a.m.

Burnett was escorted to the hospital by an ambulance with minor injuries and released shortly after.

No one else was injured in the incident.

An investigation continues to be conducted by the California Highway Patrol.

BCSO will reach out to the owners of the property affected to issue insurance claims.

Luke Dennison can be reached at [email protected] or @OrionNews_Luke on Twitter.