Chico State continues to receive nationwide recognition

The University continues to receive awards. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Gennisis Mendoza Cruz
September 20, 2017
Chico State’s social science degree was named the best value in the nation by Affordable Colleges.

It was also listed as one of the most affordable online learning programs in the nation in over 10 categories. Chico States liberal studies online learning program was also number 21 in the nation because of its value.

Chico’s Distance and Online Education offers bachelor degree programs in social science, liberal studies, and sociology. The program consists of more than 300 admissions.

“In the early years of the program, we were servicing only the rural areas of the North State, now we have a larger percentage of our distance students located in the metropolitan regions of California, the university’s online degree in social science continues to gain popularity,” said Eugenie Rovai, coordinator of the social science program, in a public message.

Gennisis Mendoza can be reached at [email protected] or @gen10123 on Twitter.

