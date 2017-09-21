Off The Record | Episode 6 | Getting better grades, parking meters and Betsy DeVos
September 21, 2017
This revived series takes a look at what’s new in The Orion’s opinion section. Columnists discuss current events, local news and columns that can be found at theorion.com. This week, writers Kendall George and Grayson Boyer talk about grades, the student impact on city council and Betsy DeVos.
