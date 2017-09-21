The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

Off The Record | Episode 6 | Getting better grades, parking meters and Betsy DeVos

Off The Record is back for the first time this semester. Photo credit: The Orion

Roberto Fonseca
September 21, 2017
This revived series takes a look at what’s new in The Orion’s opinion section. Columnists discuss current events, local news and columns that can be found at theorion.com. This week, writers Kendall George and Grayson Boyer talk about grades, the student impact on city council and Betsy DeVos.

 

 

 

