Flu shots available on campus
September 21, 2017
A free influenza vaccine clinic will be open to students starting next week.
The clinic will be located in the breezeway outside of Meriam Library, from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sept 26 and 28.
Vaccinations will be offered free to all Chico State students, and for $15 to faculty and staff.
The clinic will continue to be offered at the same time and location on the following dates: Oct 3, Oct 4, and Oct 30.
For more information, the Student Health Center is available to answer questions at (530) 898-5241.
Natalie Hanson can be reached at [email protected] or @NatalieH_Orion on Twitter.
