Flu shots available on campus

The flu vaccine is free to students and will be cost effective to faculty and staff. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Natalie Hanson
September 21, 2017
A free influenza vaccine clinic will be open to students starting next week.

The clinic will be located in the breezeway outside of Meriam Library, from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sept 26 and 28.

Vaccinations will be offered free to all Chico State students, and for $15 to faculty and staff.

The clinic will continue to be offered at the same time and location on the following dates: Oct 3, Oct 4, and Oct 30.

For more information, the Student Health Center is available to answer questions at (530) 898-5241.

Natalie Hanson can be reached at [email protected] or @NatalieH_Orion on Twitter.

Flu shots available on campus