Torres Community Shelter hosts Gratitude Day in Chico

Wendy Porter, Chicostart director, participated in the event and expressed what she was grateful for at Chico Gratitude Day. Photo credit: Gennisis Mendoza Cruz

Gennisis Mendoza Cruz
September 22, 2017
Community members gathered together in Downtown Plaza to share what they are grateful for in Chico, Thursday.

The event was initiated by the Torres Community Shelter as a way of spreading more positivity around Chico.

Gratitude Wins was an event with the purpose and goal of bringing the community together to share gratitude.

“The goal is for everyone to have one day where they can appreciate everything good in their lives,” said Valerie Reddeman, a member of the committee.

Gratitude wins

Reddeman, expressed her goal and purpose at the event. Photo credit: Gennisis Mendoza Cruz


Gratitude Wins also sold merchandise at the event to raise funds for the shelter and it’s programs.

Further information on the event and organization can be found on their Gratitude Gala 2017 website.
Gennisis Mendoza can be reached at [email protected] or@gen10123 on Twitter.

