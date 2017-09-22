Woman was reported screaming and stripping in parking lot

Chico Police

Call Type: Domestic Violence

Saturday 12:45 p.m., Nord Station Apartments

Girlfriend threatened to kill boyfriend in dispute over money and was later arrested.

Call Type: Mental Health

Saturday 3:00 p.m., Show Love Thrift Shop

A female was seen stripping and screaming in parking lot. Later, she was found with a naked man on top of her behind a bus stop.

Call Type: Informant

Sunday 1:19 a.m., Duffy’s Tavern

Butte Co. gangsters threatened to kill. The victim fled to Duffy’s Tavern and waited to be picked up for flight to Germany.

Call Type: Suspicious Vehicle

Sunday 3:50 p.m., West Sacramento Avenue & West 8th Avenue

Witness saw white van pull over in front of walking girl.

Call Type: Property Damage

Monday 5:28 a.m., 842 Salem Street

Subject crashed car into a garage and attempted to flee.

Call Type: Attempted Cold Rape

Tuesday 11:22 a.m., College Place Apartments

Victim reported an attempted rape.

Call Type: Drunk in Public

Tuesday 2:40 p.m., 3rd and Cedar Street

A man and woman were found screaming on the ground next to railroad tracks.

University Police

Call Type: Petty Theft

Monday 3:00 a.m., Esken Hall

Bike stolen from racks in front of dormitory.

Call Type: Disturbance

Monday 5:48 p.m., Meriam Library

Subject was playing loud music and babbling on second floor next to men’s bathroom.

Call Type: Petty Theft

Tuesday 2:06 p.m., Whitney Hall

Grey Roadmaster bike stolen from racks.

Call Type: Hit and Run

Tuesday 5:02 p.m., West 1st street

Car scraped another car while leaving a parking spot.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Wednesday 6:13 a.m., Glenn lawn

Individual was found camping in tent.

Call Type: Burglary

Wednesday 4:05 p.m., University Farm

Various tools and equipment stolen from school farm.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Thursday 7:54 a.m., 2nd and Normal Parking Structure

Subject was reported examining cars and screaming at passerbys.

Call Type: Graffiti

Thursday 2:51 p.m., Langdon Engineering Center

Graffiti found on outside wall.