The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

Woman was reported screaming and stripping in parking lot

Photo+credit%3A+Miles+Huffman
Photo credit: Miles Huffman

Photo credit: Miles Huffman

Photo credit: Miles Huffman

Christian Solis
September 22, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, News, Police Blotter

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Chico Police

Call Type: Domestic Violence
Saturday 12:45 p.m., Nord Station Apartments
Girlfriend threatened to kill boyfriend in dispute over money and was later arrested.

Call Type: Mental Health
Saturday 3:00 p.m., Show Love Thrift Shop
A female was seen stripping and screaming in parking lot. Later, she was found with a naked man on top of her behind a bus stop.

Call Type: Informant
Sunday 1:19 a.m., Duffy’s Tavern
Butte Co. gangsters threatened to kill. The victim fled to Duffy’s Tavern and waited to be picked up for flight to Germany.

Call Type: Suspicious Vehicle
Sunday 3:50 p.m., West Sacramento Avenue & West 8th Avenue
Witness saw white van pull over in front of walking girl.

Call Type: Property Damage
Monday 5:28 a.m., 842 Salem Street
Subject crashed car into a garage and attempted to flee.

Call Type: Attempted Cold Rape
Tuesday 11:22 a.m., College Place Apartments
Victim reported an attempted rape.

Call Type: Drunk in Public
Tuesday 2:40 p.m., 3rd and Cedar Street
A man and woman were found screaming on the ground next to railroad tracks.

University Police

Call Type: Petty Theft
Monday 3:00 a.m., Esken Hall
Bike stolen from racks in front of dormitory.

Call Type: Disturbance
Monday 5:48 p.m., Meriam Library
Subject was playing loud music and babbling on second floor next to men’s bathroom.

Call Type: Petty Theft
Tuesday 2:06 p.m., Whitney Hall
Grey Roadmaster bike stolen from racks.

Call Type: Hit and Run
Tuesday 5:02 p.m., West 1st street
Car scraped another car while leaving a parking spot.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject
Wednesday 6:13 a.m., Glenn lawn
Individual was found camping in tent.

Call Type: Burglary
Wednesday 4:05 p.m., University Farm
Various tools and equipment stolen from school farm.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject
Thursday 7:54 a.m., 2nd and Normal Parking Structure
Subject was reported examining cars and screaming at passerbys.

Call Type: Graffiti
Thursday 2:51 p.m., Langdon Engineering Center
Graffiti found on outside wall.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Post Views: 92

Tags: ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Woman was reported screaming and stripping in parking lot

    Breaking News

    Ponderosa Fire victims learn to rebuild their homes

  • Woman was reported screaming and stripping in parking lot

    Breaking News

    Torres Community Shelter hosts Gratitude Day in Chico

  • Woman was reported screaming and stripping in parking lot

    Breaking News

    Flu shots available on campus

  • Woman was reported screaming and stripping in parking lot

    Administration

    Monetary grant encourages a tobacco free generation by The American Cancer Society

  • Woman was reported screaming and stripping in parking lot

    Breaking News

    Chico State continues to receive nationwide recognition

  • Woman was reported screaming and stripping in parking lot

    Breaking News

    Butte County Sergeant is injured in car accident

  • Woman was reported screaming and stripping in parking lot

    Administration

    Pulitzer prize winning author, visits Chico for Book in Common

  • Woman was reported screaming and stripping in parking lot

    Breaking News

    Man enters school with beer and his duffle bag

  • Woman was reported screaming and stripping in parking lot

    Breaking News

    Man claims attempted phone theft in downtown Chico

  • Woman was reported screaming and stripping in parking lot

    Breaking News

    Chico State celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

The student news site of California State University, Chico
Woman was reported screaming and stripping in parking lot