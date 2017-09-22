Woman was reported screaming and stripping in parking lot
September 22, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, News, Police Blotter
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Chico Police
Call Type: Domestic Violence
Saturday 12:45 p.m., Nord Station Apartments
Girlfriend threatened to kill boyfriend in dispute over money and was later arrested.
Call Type: Mental Health
Saturday 3:00 p.m., Show Love Thrift Shop
A female was seen stripping and screaming in parking lot. Later, she was found with a naked man on top of her behind a bus stop.
Call Type: Informant
Sunday 1:19 a.m., Duffy’s Tavern
Butte Co. gangsters threatened to kill. The victim fled to Duffy’s Tavern and waited to be picked up for flight to Germany.
Call Type: Suspicious Vehicle
Sunday 3:50 p.m., West Sacramento Avenue & West 8th Avenue
Witness saw white van pull over in front of walking girl.
Call Type: Property Damage
Monday 5:28 a.m., 842 Salem Street
Subject crashed car into a garage and attempted to flee.
Call Type: Attempted Cold Rape
Tuesday 11:22 a.m., College Place Apartments
Victim reported an attempted rape.
Call Type: Drunk in Public
Tuesday 2:40 p.m., 3rd and Cedar Street
A man and woman were found screaming on the ground next to railroad tracks.
University Police
Call Type: Petty Theft
Monday 3:00 a.m., Esken Hall
Bike stolen from racks in front of dormitory.
Call Type: Disturbance
Monday 5:48 p.m., Meriam Library
Subject was playing loud music and babbling on second floor next to men’s bathroom.
Call Type: Petty Theft
Tuesday 2:06 p.m., Whitney Hall
Grey Roadmaster bike stolen from racks.
Call Type: Hit and Run
Tuesday 5:02 p.m., West 1st street
Car scraped another car while leaving a parking spot.
Call Type: Suspicious Subject
Wednesday 6:13 a.m., Glenn lawn
Individual was found camping in tent.
Call Type: Burglary
Wednesday 4:05 p.m., University Farm
Various tools and equipment stolen from school farm.
Call Type: Suspicious Subject
Thursday 7:54 a.m., 2nd and Normal Parking Structure
Subject was reported examining cars and screaming at passerbys.
Call Type: Graffiti
Thursday 2:51 p.m., Langdon Engineering Center
Graffiti found on outside wall.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.