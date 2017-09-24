The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

Superhero’s run to save lives in Chico

Community+members+showed+up+to+the+event+fully+dressed+in+costumes.+Photo+credit%3A+Gennisis+Mendoza+Cruz
Community members showed up to the event fully dressed in costumes. Photo credit: Gennisis Mendoza Cruz

Community members showed up to the event fully dressed in costumes. Photo credit: Gennisis Mendoza Cruz

Community members showed up to the event fully dressed in costumes. Photo credit: Gennisis Mendoza Cruz

Gennisis Mendoza Cruz
September 24, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Community, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Northern Valley Catholic Social Service organization Court Appointed Special Advocates held their annual Superhero Run to raise awareness for local children in need, Saturday.

CASA, is dedicated to making a difference for children who have suffered from abuse and have been taken in for foster care. They held this walk not only to raise awareness of children who are in need, but to raise sufficient funds to provide them with the necessary help.

Superhero's

Representatives from Family Solution Foster Family Agency attended the event dressed in hero costumes. Photo credit: Gennisis Mendoza Cruz

Many members from the community gathered to participate in the event.

“It was an amazing experience to come out and participate in this run especially since it was for a good cause I am glad I was able to participate,” said Melissa Scarpelli, a marathon runner for the event.

Marathon Runner

Melissa Scarpelli participated in the Superhero run. Photo credit: Gennisis Mendoza Cruz

Gennisis Mendoza can be reached at [email protected] or @gen10123 on Twitter.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Post Views: 120

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Superhero’s run to save lives in Chico

    Breaking News

    Chico State students receives a gun shot while attending a local house party

  • Superhero’s run to save lives in Chico

    Breaking News

    Woman was reported screaming and stripping in parking lot

  • Superhero’s run to save lives in Chico

    Breaking News

    Ponderosa Fire victims learn to rebuild their homes

  • Superhero’s run to save lives in Chico

    Breaking News

    Torres Community Shelter hosts Gratitude Day in Chico

  • Superhero’s run to save lives in Chico

    Breaking News

    Flu shots available on campus

  • Superhero’s run to save lives in Chico

    Administration

    Monetary grant encourages a tobacco free generation by The American Cancer Society

  • Superhero’s run to save lives in Chico

    Breaking News

    Chico State continues to receive nationwide recognition

  • Superhero’s run to save lives in Chico

    Breaking News

    Butte County Sergeant is injured in car accident

  • Superhero’s run to save lives in Chico

    Administration

    Pulitzer prize winning author, visits Chico for Book in Common

  • Superhero’s run to save lives in Chico

    Breaking News

    Man enters school with beer and his duffle bag

The student news site of California State University, Chico
Superhero’s run to save lives in Chico