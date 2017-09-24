Superhero’s run to save lives in Chico
September 24, 2017
The Northern Valley Catholic Social Service organization Court Appointed Special Advocates held their annual Superhero Run to raise awareness for local children in need, Saturday.
CASA, is dedicated to making a difference for children who have suffered from abuse and have been taken in for foster care. They held this walk not only to raise awareness of children who are in need, but to raise sufficient funds to provide them with the necessary help.
Many members from the community gathered to participate in the event.
“It was an amazing experience to come out and participate in this run especially since it was for a good cause I am glad I was able to participate,” said Melissa Scarpelli, a marathon runner for the event.
