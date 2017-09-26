Playlist of the Week

With midterms coming our way, it’s always nice to have a solid list of songs to help us get through the week. Whether it’s studying, getting that workout in or on your way to school, these songs and albums will keep you up and going.

Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You) – Kelly Clarkson – Stronger

Work Hard, Play Hard – Wiz Khalifa – O.N.I.F.C.

Ridin’ ft. Krayzie Bone – Chamillionaire – The Sound of Revenge

Beautiful – Christina Aguilera – Stripped

Formation – Beyoncé – Lemonade

Feel No Ways – Drake – Views

Same Ol’ Mistakes – Rihanna – Anti

T-Shirt – Migos – Culture

Stayin’ Alive – Bees Gees – Saturday Night Fever Soundtrack

You are Not Alone – Michael Jackson – HIStory: Past, Present and Future, Book I

Sorry – Beyoncé – Lemonade

Piece of Mind – Kehlani – SWEETSEXYSAVAGE

Hallelujah – Logic – Everybody

Be Yourself – Frank Ocean – Blonde

Honest – The Chainsmokers – Memories… Do Not Open

Niyat Teferi can be reached at [email protected] or @tayintee on Twitter.