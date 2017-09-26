Playlist of the Week
September 26, 2017
With midterms coming our way, it’s always nice to have a solid list of songs to help us get through the week. Whether it’s studying, getting that workout in or on your way to school, these songs and albums will keep you up and going.
Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You) – Kelly Clarkson – Stronger
Work Hard, Play Hard – Wiz Khalifa – O.N.I.F.C.
Ridin’ ft. Krayzie Bone – Chamillionaire – The Sound of Revenge
Beautiful – Christina Aguilera – Stripped
Formation – Beyoncé – Lemonade
Feel No Ways – Drake – Views
Same Ol’ Mistakes – Rihanna – Anti
T-Shirt – Migos – Culture
Stayin’ Alive – Bees Gees – Saturday Night Fever Soundtrack
You are Not Alone – Michael Jackson – HIStory: Past, Present and Future, Book I
Sorry – Beyoncé – Lemonade
Piece of Mind – Kehlani – SWEETSEXYSAVAGE
Hallelujah – Logic – Everybody
Be Yourself – Frank Ocean – Blonde
Honest – The Chainsmokers – Memories… Do Not Open
