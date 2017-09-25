Community enjoys a taste of Chico
September 25, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Campus, Community, News
Crowds filled downtown Chico on Sunday afternoon, for the 32nd celebration of Taste of Chico.
Every year, Taste of Chico spotlights local and north-state area businesses. Restaurants, apparel and boutiques, breweries, caterers and more set up booths to introduce the community to a sample of their business.
The Open Air Art gallery and three live music stages provided more entertainment while goers enjoying the food offerings, and offered a stage for local bands to be heard and seen.
Ticket-holders crowded around the downtown plaza to sample from food trucks, hear local music, and check out local artists.
Natalie Hanson can be reached at [email protected] or @NatalieH_Orion on Twitter.
