Community enjoys a taste of Chico

Local band, Velvet Starlings, at Taste of Chico downtown Photo credit: Natalie Hanson
Local band, Velvet Starlings, at Taste of Chico downtown Photo credit: Natalie Hanson





Natalie Hanson
September 25, 2017
Crowds filled downtown Chico on Sunday afternoon, for the 32nd celebration of Taste of Chico.

Taste of Chico

Many community members attend Taste of Chico. Photo credit: Natalie Hanson

Every year, Taste of Chico spotlights local and north-state area businesses. Restaurants, apparel and boutiques, breweries, caterers and more set up booths to introduce the community to a sample of their business.

Taste of Chico plaza

The event was held at the Chico downtown plaza. Photo credit: Natalie Hanson

The Open Air Art gallery and three live music stages provided more entertainment while goers enjoying the food offerings, and offered a stage for local bands to be heard and seen.



Local band, Velvet Starlings, at Taste of Chico downtown Photo credit: Natalie Hanson

Ticket-holders crowded around the downtown plaza to sample from food trucks, hear local music, and check out local artists.

Plaza

Plaza in downtown Chico for Taste of Chico Photo credit: Natalie Hanson

Natalie Hanson can be reached at [email protected] or @NatalieH_Orion on Twitter.

