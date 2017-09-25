Community enjoys a taste of Chico

Close Local band, Velvet Starlings, at Taste of Chico downtown Photo credit: Natalie Hanson Local band, Velvet Starlings, at Taste of Chico downtown Photo credit: Natalie Hanson

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Crowds filled downtown Chico on Sunday afternoon, for the 32nd celebration of Taste of Chico.

Every year, Taste of Chico spotlights local and north-state area businesses. Restaurants, apparel and boutiques, breweries, caterers and more set up booths to introduce the community to a sample of their business.

The Open Air Art gallery and three live music stages provided more entertainment while goers enjoying the food offerings, and offered a stage for local bands to be heard and seen.

Ticket-holders crowded around the downtown plaza to sample from food trucks, hear local music, and check out local artists.

Natalie Hanson can be reached at [email protected] or @NatalieH_Orion on Twitter.