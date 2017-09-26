Local DJs play stage-side with Baauer at the Senator

Local production companies Blowout Entertainment and Diamond Productions put on Senator Theatre’s biggest show yet on Saturday. The line-up included profound names in the electronic music world such as producers Baauer, Vanic and Andrew Luce. The openers were local Chico DJs Ossian and Immullinati. The show was a sweet kick-off to what many students call “Senator season,” referring to the handful of shows that the venue puts on throughout the school year.

The event was originally supposed to be at Silver Dollar Fairgrounds but was moved to the Senator a few weeks before the show. The change in location did not seem to phase attendees. The sold-out show had people lined up outside before the doors opened at 8 p.m.

Andrew Luce was the first to kick off the headliners. Luce is only 19 years old but has continuously been playing alongside artists twice his age at popular festivals such as Coachella, Snowglobe and EDC. Next on was Vanic, a producer from Vancouver who is also known to pop up at the trendiest festivals. Vanic had the crowd in a trance with his newest track “Staring at the Sun.” Both artists put to test the Senator’s newly installed speaker system, but the crowd responded with energetic approval.

Bauuer brought a trap set that Chico probably hasn’t seen since RL Grime in 2015. The venue basically became one big sing-along (scream-along) due to how many popular tracks Bauuer has stacked up over the years. Of course, he threw in a remix of “Harlem Shake” which is a little cringe-worthy but more obligatory than anything.

Overall, the show was a success. There’s nothing quite like a blissed-out crowd of shirtless men or women on shoulders head-banging to a remix of “Bitches Love Sosa.”

Blowout Entertainment hopes to continue to put on bigger shows going forward. The Chico born-and-raised production company makes it a point to promote local DJs and producers to help gain exposure. That being said, it is somewhat of a Senator tradition to have local artists kick off the show and open for the headliners.

David Parris, also known as Ossian, is a sophomore Entrepreneurship major at Chico State. Ossian got the chance to open the show alongside Immullinati.

“More than anything music is a passion, not a dream,” Parris said. “Of course, I would love to pursue it as a career but I’m being realistic.”

Parris is a full-time student and says that making music is helping him make money while he goes to school. His counterpart to Ossian is a friend from high school who attends Brown. The duo has already played stages across the United States and has met huge electro inspirations such as What’s So Not and Louis the Child. Listen to one of their tracks here.

“Honestly no, I don’t balance it well,” Parris said about school and music. “But I’m still figuring out what I want to do with my life. All I know is that when I make music I feel it and I hope that with my music and art I can make people feel a little bit of that feeling when they listen to it.”

