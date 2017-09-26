The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

Chico State students create mobile application promoting non-alcoholic entertainment

Jaylen%2C+a+Chico+State+senior%2C+helped+create+the+free+entertainment+app+ENT+Now.+Photo+credit%3A+Natalie+Hanson
Jaylen, a Chico State senior, helped create the free entertainment app ENT Now. Photo credit: Natalie Hanson

Jaylen, a Chico State senior, helped create the free entertainment app ENT Now. Photo credit: Natalie Hanson

Jaylen, a Chico State senior, helped create the free entertainment app ENT Now. Photo credit: Natalie Hanson

Natalie Hanson
September 26, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Campus, Community, News, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






A student-created mobile application, Entertainment Now, encourages non-alcoholic activities and deals in Chico.

The app is based on entering participating businesses, with time sensitive discounts. Jaylen Mcferren, a Chico State student, who helped create the app said that ENT Now, “..is a point system. Every time you go, you get points to redeem toward something bigger. ”

ENT Now

How to view points on the ENT Now App (screenshot of the app). Photo credit: Natalie Hanson

ENT Now Home

Discovering local deals is available through the ENT Now app. Photo credit: Natalie Hanson

Entertainment Now

The home screen of the student-created app ENT Now is avaiable to locals in Chico. Photo credit: Natalie Hanson

 

Mcferren is majoring in Marketing, and plays basketball for Chico State. He met his business partners, John Barton and Robert Yang, last summer.

The app is free, and has over 1,000 downloads.

“It benefits everybody – students, community, businesses…There’s multiple things you can do in Chico, besides going to party or going out to the bars,” said Mcferren.

Natalie Hanson can be reached at [email protected] or @NatalieH_Orion on Twitter.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Post Views: 157

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Chico State students create mobile application promoting non-alcoholic entertainment

    Administration

    Banned, controversial books offered to review at Meriam Library

  • Chico State students create mobile application promoting non-alcoholic entertainment

    Breaking News

    Community enjoys a taste of Chico

  • Chico State students create mobile application promoting non-alcoholic entertainment

    Breaking News

    Superheroes run for a good cause

  • Chico State students create mobile application promoting non-alcoholic entertainment

    Breaking News

    Student shot at house party

  • Chico State students create mobile application promoting non-alcoholic entertainment

    Breaking News

    Woman reported stripping in parking lot

  • Chico State students create mobile application promoting non-alcoholic entertainment

    Breaking News

    Ponderosa fire victims learn to rebuild their homes

  • Chico State students create mobile application promoting non-alcoholic entertainment

    Breaking News

    Torres Community Shelter hosts Gratitude Day in Chico

  • Chico State students create mobile application promoting non-alcoholic entertainment

    Breaking News

    Flu shots available on campus

  • Chico State students create mobile application promoting non-alcoholic entertainment

    Administration

    Monetary grant encourages a tobacco free generation by The American Cancer Society

  • Chico State students create mobile application promoting non-alcoholic entertainment

    Breaking News

    Chico State continues to receive nationwide recognition

The student news site of California State University, Chico
Chico State students create mobile application promoting non-alcoholic entertainment