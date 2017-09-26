Chico State students create mobile application promoting non-alcoholic entertainment
September 26, 2017
A student-created mobile application, Entertainment Now, encourages non-alcoholic activities and deals in Chico.
The app is based on entering participating businesses, with time sensitive discounts. Jaylen Mcferren, a Chico State student, who helped create the app said that ENT Now, “..is a point system. Every time you go, you get points to redeem toward something bigger. ”
Mcferren is majoring in Marketing, and plays basketball for Chico State. He met his business partners, John Barton and Robert Yang, last summer.
The app is free, and has over 1,000 downloads.
“It benefits everybody – students, community, businesses…There’s multiple things you can do in Chico, besides going to party or going out to the bars,” said Mcferren.
Natalie Hanson can be reached at [email protected] or @NatalieH_Orion on Twitter.
