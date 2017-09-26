Banned, controversial books offered to review at Meriam Library

Close Banned novels are displayed in Meriam Library. Photo credit: Natalie Hanson Banned novels are displayed in Meriam Library. Photo credit: Natalie Hanson

Banned Books Week is celebrated this week in Meriam Library starting Monday to Sept. 29.

Meriam Library has displays on the second and third floors, listing previously or current banned books, and displaying many copies that are available to check out.

A discussion board on the second floor invites students to check out the lists of books that have been banned or considered controversial. It encourages writing up titles of books they want preserved on sticky notes, for others to see.

“It’s ridiculous”, said Chico State student Sheecie Lopez, while reviewing the board.

“Some of these stories are amazing, they’re written by women or people who are in the LGBT community, or minorities…they teach us so much about the world that the writer lived in, ” said Lopez.

Banned Books Week encourages learning about why books become banned, and promotes discussion of the freedom to read in public schools.

Natalie Hanson can be reached at [email protected] or @NatalieH_Orion on Twitter.