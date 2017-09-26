The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

Banned, controversial books offered to review at Meriam Library

Banned+novels+are+displayed+in+Meriam+Library.+Photo+credit%3A+Natalie+Hanson
Banned novels are displayed in Meriam Library. Photo credit: Natalie Hanson

Banned novels are displayed in Meriam Library. Photo credit: Natalie Hanson

Banned novels are displayed in Meriam Library. Photo credit: Natalie Hanson

Natalie Hanson
September 26, 2017
Filed under Administration, Breaking News, Campus, News, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Banned Books Week is celebrated this week in Meriam Library starting Monday to Sept. 29.

Meriam Library has displays on the second and third floors, listing previously or current banned books, and displaying many copies that are available to check out.

Banned books

Banned books to check out on the third floor of Meriam Library. Photo credit: Natalie Hanson

 

A discussion board on the second floor invites students to check out the lists of books that have been banned or considered controversial. It encourages writing up titles of books they want preserved on sticky notes, for others to see.

Students Preserving books

A discussion board on the 2nd floor encourages student recommendations of banned books. Photo credit: Natalie Hanson

 

“It’s ridiculous”, said Chico State student Sheecie Lopez, while reviewing the board.

Chico State student

Sheecie Lopez, reviewed the list of banned books in Meriam Library. Photo credit: Natalie Hanson

“Some of these stories are amazing, they’re written by women or people who are in the LGBT community, or minorities…they teach us so much about the world that the writer lived in, ” said Lopez.

Banned Books Week encourages learning about why books become banned, and promotes discussion of the freedom to read in public schools.

Natalie Hanson can be reached at [email protected] or @NatalieH_Orion on Twitter.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Post Views: 130

Tags: ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Banned, controversial books offered to review at Meriam Library

    Administration

    Monetary grant encourages a tobacco free generation by The American Cancer Society

  • Banned, controversial books offered to review at Meriam Library

    Administration

    Pulitzer prize winning author, visits Chico for Book in Common

  • Banned, controversial books offered to review at Meriam Library

    Administration

    Chico Democrats donate $600 worth of food for students

  • Banned, controversial books offered to review at Meriam Library

    Administration

    Financial support for DACA renewal is offered to students

  • Banned, controversial books offered to review at Meriam Library

    Administration

    Alert notification system is to be sent out in case of emergency

  • Banned, controversial books offered to review at Meriam Library

    Administration

    New minor officiates at Chico State

  • Banned, controversial books offered to review at Meriam Library

    Administration

    Chico state organization is recognized statewide

  • Banned, controversial books offered to review at Meriam Library

    Administration

    Trump rescinds DACA; students protest at Chico State

  • Banned, controversial books offered to review at Meriam Library

    Administration

    DACA decision affects students

  • Banned, controversial books offered to review at Meriam Library

    Administration

    Chico cares campaign

The student news site of California State University, Chico
Banned, controversial books offered to review at Meriam Library