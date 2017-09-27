Wildcats defend their undefeated CCAA record



The Chico State men’s soccer team won its games last weekend against Stanislaus State and San Francisco State. Junior goalkeeper Damion Lewis had two clean sheets, and fellow junior midfielder Fabian Roman scored a goal in both games.

The ‘Cats are currently undefeated in league play and will face Humboldt State on Sept. 29 at 3 p.m.

