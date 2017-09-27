The student news site of California State University, Chico

Chico Police to visit Chapman Elementary for lunch

The officers will have an interaction opportunity with some of Chico's youngest citizens. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Gennisis Mendoza Cruz
September 27, 2017
Members of the Chico Police Department are going to visit the students of Chapman elementary on Sep. 27 for a lunch and play event.

The event will take place from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. at 1071 E.16th Street.

They will eat lunch and then participate in interactive games with the elementary students. Chico Police Chief Michael O’Brien and Chapman Elementary School Principal Mike Allen will be available for interview opportunities, according to a public message.

“The Chico Police Department is committed to ensuring our community is a safe place to live, work, and recreate within,” said Julia Yarbough, CPD executive producer.

Gennisis Mendoza can be reached at [email protected] or @gen10123 on Twitter.


