Solidarity in support of the undocumented community at Chico State

Close The campus community expressed solidarity at Chico State for undocumented students. Photo credit: Luke Dennison The campus community expressed solidarity at Chico State for undocumented students. Photo credit: Luke Dennison

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Trinity Commons hosts solidarity event at Chico State showing support for the undocumented community on campus, Tuesday.

Undocumented students and faculty shared highly personal stories about their families and their journey through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.



Smiles, tears, voices, and hugs were relative during the event.

Documented students also expressed thoughts on the Trump administrations decision to rescind the DACA program.

Informational signs were laid out all over the Trinity Commons lawn.

For more information, regarding the removal of DACA visit the US Citizenship and Immigration Services website.

Luke Dennison can be reached at [email protected] or @OrionNews_Luke on Twitter.