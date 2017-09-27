The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

Solidarity in support of the undocumented community at Chico State

The+campus+community+expressed+solidarity+at+Chico+State+for+undocumented+students.+Photo+credit%3A+Luke+Dennison
The campus community expressed solidarity at Chico State for undocumented students. Photo credit: Luke Dennison

The campus community expressed solidarity at Chico State for undocumented students. Photo credit: Luke Dennison

The campus community expressed solidarity at Chico State for undocumented students. Photo credit: Luke Dennison

Luke Dennison
September 27, 2017
Filed under Administration, Breaking News, Campus, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Trinity Commons hosts solidarity event at Chico State showing support for the undocumented community on campus, Tuesday.

Trinity Commons

The event was held at Trinity Commons lawn where many students, faculty and staff attended to show support. Photo credit: Luke Dennison

Undocumented students and faculty shared highly personal stories about their families and their journey through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Smiles, tears, voices, and hugs were relative during the event.

Documented students also expressed thoughts on the Trump administrations decision to rescind the DACA program.

Students speak

Students shared thoughts about DACA and its' effect on our campus community. Photo credit: Luke Dennison

Informational signs were laid out all over the Trinity Commons lawn.

Informational sign on DACA

5 things to know on DACA Photo credit: Luke Dennison

For more information, regarding the removal of DACA visit the US Citizenship and Immigration Services website.

Luke Dennison can be reached at [email protected] or @OrionNews_Luke on Twitter.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Post Views: 127

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Solidarity in support of the undocumented community at Chico State

    Administration

    Banned books offered to review at Meriam Library

  • Solidarity in support of the undocumented community at Chico State

    Administration

    Monetary grant encourages a tobacco free generation by The American Cancer Society

  • Solidarity in support of the undocumented community at Chico State

    Administration

    Pulitzer prize winning author, visits Chico for Book in Common

  • Solidarity in support of the undocumented community at Chico State

    Administration

    Chico Democrats donate $600 worth of food for students

  • Solidarity in support of the undocumented community at Chico State

    Administration

    Financial support for DACA renewal is offered to students

  • Solidarity in support of the undocumented community at Chico State

    Administration

    Alert notification system is to be sent out in case of emergency

  • Solidarity in support of the undocumented community at Chico State

    Administration

    New minor officiates at Chico State

  • Solidarity in support of the undocumented community at Chico State

    Administration

    Chico state organization is recognized statewide

  • Solidarity in support of the undocumented community at Chico State

    Administration

    Trump rescinds DACA; students protest at Chico State

  • Solidarity in support of the undocumented community at Chico State

    Administration

    DACA decision affects students

The student news site of California State University, Chico
Solidarity in support of the undocumented community at Chico State