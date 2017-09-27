So, what’s the deal with sex on drugs?

Diego Ramirez





Filed under Blogs, Columns, Opinion

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Let’s talk about drugs. Sex. Both, together, at the same time. Most recreational drugs are illegal, and we don’t overlook the use of them, but simply want to educate for harm reduction. People are experimenting, it’s necessary to inform.

There are four main drugs that college students might experiment with: weed, LSD, MDMA and mushrooms. Always be safe if you decide to take drugs and have sex because a lot can go wrong when you’re tripping. It is essential that you regularly communicate with your partner before you travel down the rabbit hole.

MDMA:

MDMA, according to the National Institute of Drug Abuse, was regarded to have notable help healing patients with anxiety, depression and PTSD. The drug causes an influx of serotonin and dopamine, the “feel good” chemicals in the brain to be released all at once, causing a rush of bliss and happiness.

It’s no wonder why people would think to incorporate this drug into their sex life, but there are some things to note.

MDMA, in its pure form, in small doses, is not going to kill you or cause serious, long-term negative effects to your health. However, according to the National Institute of Drug Abuse, the majority of street dealers selling illegal “molly” or “ecstasy” are diluted with other substances like cocaine, heroin, or synthetic MDMA, which can all cause seizures and death. Be smart with this drug, obviously.

Weed:

Weed is another semi-legal drug that a lot of college students tend to experiment with at least once during their time at a university. Weed is considered to be the safest drug by many.

So, how about sex? According to the University of California Santa Barbara, those who had sex while high noticed a number of things, ranging from losing the sense of time to feeling more connected with their partner.

There were contradicting reports, however, of people feeling more distant to their partner. If any advice is given, we say that this is the safest drug to try if you’re looking to experiment with substances and sex.

LSD:

Acid is the street name for LSD. According to PsychedSubstance, a youtube channel dedicated to educating people on healthy drug choices, having sex on acid is one of the best feelings that you can have.

He credits it as the number one drug for sex, saying that there was no way to tell apart his body from his partners. Every sensation was heightened, and the emotional connection he felt was indescribable.

PsychedSubstance promotes caution with any drug taken, however, because he states that inhibitions are limited when tripping and there is a chance for a high to go wrong very quickly.

Mushrooms:

Psilocybin mushrooms are another psychedelic drug illegal in the United States. Sexually, this drug can be similar to the experience on LSD. However, in an article written by Grant Stoddard at nerve.com, sex wasn’t even a thought on mushrooms.

He stated that when high, he wanted to cuddle much more than get it on with his girlfriend. No matter whether cuddling or having sex, there will be a feeling of closeness and sensitivity, but Stoddard said the emotional connection associated with taking mushrooms was the biggest payoff.

So, in the end, there are a lot of experiences to be had mixing sex and drugs. A lot of good can come out of it, including emotional connection, heightened senses, loss of time comprehension and an enlightened feeling of losing yourself into another person. Be safe, we can’t stress that enough.

Kendall George can be reached at [email protected] or @kendallmgeorge on Twitter.