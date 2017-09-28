Rape reported at Whitney Hall
September 28, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Campus, Crime, News
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
A sexual assault incident was reported on campus, Tuesday, to the University Police Department, involving a Chico State student.
The rape was reported by the victim and allegedly occurred Saturday at approximately midnight, in Whitney Hall.
The suspect’s identification is unknown.
In an announcement, University Police CHief John Reid stated that causes of sexual assault campus-wide “…stem from a person’s determination to exercise power over another…regardless of the way a person acts, dresses, or if they are under the influence affirmative consent must be given.”
Further information regarding sexual misconduct is explained in Title IX. To report a sexual assault call UPD at (530)898-5555.
Christian Solis can be reached at [email protected] or @c_alexander20 on Twitter.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.