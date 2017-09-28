The student news site of California State University, Chico

Student club financially supports undocumented students

Nicole Yashinsky-Richey (left), Matt Bateson (middle) and Jimmie Cano (right) are students in the print club. Photo credit: Natalie Hanson

Natalie Hanson
September 28, 2017
Chico State Printing Club organized to donate their work to students and faculty in support of undocumented students, Wednesday and Thursday.

DACA bags

Student-made bags with prints were offered in donation. Photo credit: Natalie Hanson

Students set up a booth for making and selling prints and tote bags for donations towards “…assisting our fellow Wildcats in need.” Prints and bags were sold for $5 and $15 each.

Art

During the sale, the club students sold their art pieces. Photo credit: Natalie Hanson


The event took place between Glenn and Siskiyou Halls from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days.

The booth also handed out postcards addressed to the White House, urging action to protect those affected by the removal of the Deferred Action of Childhood Arrivals.

Chico State student, Jimmie Cano said, “The money we’re getting is going towards students here in Chico…since the deadline is coming up soon.”

Print club

Students in the club sold their art pieces to show support for undocumented students who will need financial support. Photo credit: Natalie Hanson

Nicole Yashinsky-Richey, also helping, added, “We were approached by a dreamer… and figured out this is something we can do to help.”

The deadline for DACA renewal is October 5.

Further information on DACA renewal can be reached at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Natalie Hanson can be reached at [email protected] or @NatalieH_Orion on Twitter.

Student club financially supports undocumented students