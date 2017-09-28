Student club financially supports undocumented students

Close Nicole Yashinsky-Richey (left), Matt Bateson (middle) and Jimmie Cano (right) are students in the print club. Photo credit: Natalie Hanson Nicole Yashinsky-Richey (left), Matt Bateson (middle) and Jimmie Cano (right) are students in the print club. Photo credit: Natalie Hanson

Chico State Printing Club organized to donate their work to students and faculty in support of undocumented students, Wednesday and Thursday.



Students set up a booth for making and selling prints and tote bags for donations towards “…assisting our fellow Wildcats in need.” Prints and bags were sold for $5 and $15 each.



The event took place between Glenn and Siskiyou Halls from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days.

The booth also handed out postcards addressed to the White House, urging action to protect those affected by the removal of the Deferred Action of Childhood Arrivals.

Chico State student, Jimmie Cano said, “The money we’re getting is going towards students here in Chico…since the deadline is coming up soon.”

Nicole Yashinsky-Richey, also helping, added, “We were approached by a dreamer… and figured out this is something we can do to help.”

The deadline for DACA renewal is October 5.

Further information on DACA renewal can be reached at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Natalie Hanson can be reached at [email protected] or @NatalieH_Orion on Twitter.