The Princeton Review names Chico State one of the nations greenest campuses

Chico State is recognized in The Princeton Review’s annual “Guide to Green Colleges.”

The Princeton Review has published its “Guide to Green Colleges” since 2010, and Chico State has made the list every year. Campus wide sustainability efforts include energy consumption, recycling totals and food waste collection, which can be viewed in real time.

“This is certainly an acknowledgement of the campus’s continuing commitment to provide leadership toward a more sustainable and resilient future for our students,” said Jim Pushnik, director of the Institute for Sustainable Development, in a press release.

Chico State received a green rating of 90 out of a possible 99 based on criteria such as students’ healthy sustainable lifestyles on campus, the school preparing its students for careers in sustainability and its’ environmentally responsible policies.

Gennisis Mendoza can be reached at [email protected] or @gen10123 on Twitter.