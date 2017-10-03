Sad girl/boy albums





Filed under Arts & Entertainment

Album: Cardinal – Pinegrove – (2016) Indie/Alternative Country

Cardinal, the second studio album from Pinegrove, delivers on many different levels. This native New Jersey band infuses angsty indie lyricism with alternative country-type instrumentation that really churns up the emotions. If one is looking to fall back into high school nostalgia to get through a hard time, look no further. The song “Aphasia” in particular will leave anyone speechless.

Album: The Colour in Anything – James Blake – (2016) Rock/Electro/Alternative

James Blake hardly fails to disappoint when looking for a song to cry to. This album really pulls on the heartstrings with its experimental soul sound and impassioned lyrics. The collaboration with Bon Iver, “I Need a Forest Fire,” is poetry meant to be sung and will make even the most heartless folk feel emotions they didn’t know they had.

Sean Martens and Nicole Henson can be reached at [email protected] or @SeanMartens4L and @Nicohenson on Twitter.