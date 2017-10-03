Sad girl/boy albums
October 3, 2017
Filed under Arts & Entertainment
Album: Cardinal – Pinegrove – (2016) Indie/Alternative Country
Cardinal, the second studio album from Pinegrove, delivers on many different levels. This native New Jersey band infuses angsty indie lyricism with alternative country-type instrumentation that really churns up the emotions. If one is looking to fall back into high school nostalgia to get through a hard time, look no further. The song “Aphasia” in particular will leave anyone speechless.
Album: The Colour in Anything – James Blake – (2016) Rock/Electro/Alternative
James Blake hardly fails to disappoint when looking for a song to cry to. This album really pulls on the heartstrings with its experimental soul sound and impassioned lyrics. The collaboration with Bon Iver, “I Need a Forest Fire,” is poetry meant to be sung and will make even the most heartless folk feel emotions they didn’t know they had.
