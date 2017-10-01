Week 4: Fantasy Football update

Close Photo by Maddy Meyer/ Getty Images Photo by Maddy Meyer/ Getty Images





Filed under Football, Showcase, Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The National Football League has begun its play this season. For a lot of people, this means fantasy football is also going on. There have been fantasy superstars and fantasy disappointments within these first four weeks.

Starting with fantasy superstars, Kansas City Chiefs running back, Kareem Hunt is off to a great start. The rookie has recorded a touchdown of longer than 50 yards in the first three games of his career. Hunt has tallied six touchdowns in his first three games making him an incredibly reliable player for fantasy owners.

Another force in this early fantasy season has been the re-emergence of Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams. Gurley is off to strong start in LA with a new head coach using him differently in the offense. Not only as a runner but now as a featured receiver as well.

Gurley has also put up six touchdowns in his first three games this year. He has scored both rushing and receiving touchdowns making him a consistent threat to score. In this offense, Gurley is a must-start every week.

Leading the way at quarterback is Tom Brady. The 40-year-old defending champion is out picking apart defenses once again after his slow start in week one.

Brady has already thrown eight touchdowns this year without throwing an interception. According to ESPN Fantasy, he is the number one rated quarterback and it will be difficult to knock him off that ranking if he keeps this up. Brady could very well lead fantasy owners to the playoffs with his play so far.

As for fantasy disappointments, Adrian Peterson of the New Orleans Saints has had rough season thus far. He has struggled to get touches in the Saints’ offense making scoring points very difficult.

Peterson has yet to rush for more than 35 yards in a game this season, frustrating fantasy owners. With their crowded backfield in New Orleans, it may be best to look elsewhere for points.

Another surprising disappointment in this early season has been Cam Newton of the Carolina Panthers. He has looked rusty so far.

Newton hasn’t scored more than 12 fantasy points this season and has not been his usual dual-threat self. It is still too early to give up hope on a guy who can run and pass to score points but if this continues, it will be time for a quarterback change for your roster.

A fantasy sleeper to keep your eyes on is Chris Carson of the Seattle Seahawks. As Seattle continues to look for an identity on offense, he could be the guy they lean on in the running game.

Carson is starting to get the bulk of the carries and could help lead your team to playoffs as the season goes on.

Another possible sleeper to keep your eyes on is Tarik Cohen of the Chicago Bears. The rookie running back has been getting plenty of touches early this season.

Cohen should get more as the Bears are very slim of offensive threats. Adding him could bolster your roster.

It’s still early on, but the fantasy studs are starting to separate themselves from the rest of the pack already.

Noah Enns can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_sports on Twitter.