Approval is now necessary for Chico State logo’s and prints

Email regarding licensing agreements for Chico State was sent. Photo credit: Sean Martens

New information regarding the printing or use of Chico State logos and names was sent out, Thursday.

“If you want to use one of the logos, marks, or names (California State University, Chico; CSU, Chico; Chico State, or others) in connection with your organization (such as tee-shirts, mugs, letterhead), you must get approval from the Senior Graphic Designer in the Office of Public Affairs and Publications before it is printed or before you use it,” said Brooke Banks, director of licensing for Chico State in a campus wide email.

Organizations that have licensing agreements with the university are: Chico Screenprint and Embroidery, HJ Promotional Products, Limey Tees, The Monogram Shoppe, Northstate Screenprint, and Positive Print.

Further information on how licensing agreements work at Chico State can be found by contacting Banks at 530-898-5201.

Luke Dennison can be reached at [email protected] or @OrionNews_Luke on Twitter.