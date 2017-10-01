The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

Approval is now necessary for Chico State logo’s and prints

Email regarding licensing agreements for Chico State was sent. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Email regarding licensing agreements for Chico State was sent. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Luke Dennison
October 1, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Campus, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






New information regarding the printing or use of Chico State logos and names was sent out, Thursday.

“If you want to use one of the logos, marks, or names (California State University, Chico; CSU, Chico; Chico State, or others) in connection with your organization (such as tee-shirts, mugs, letterhead), you must get approval from the Senior Graphic Designer in the Office of Public Affairs and Publications before it is printed or before you use it,” said Brooke Banks, director of licensing for Chico State in a campus wide email.

Organizations that have licensing agreements with the university are: Chico Screenprint and Embroidery, HJ Promotional Products, Limey Tees, The Monogram Shoppe, Northstate Screenprint, and Positive Print.

Further information on how licensing agreements work at Chico State can be found by contacting Banks at 530-898-5201.

Luke Dennison can be reached at [email protected] or @OrionNews_Luke on Twitter.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Post Views: 157

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Approval is now necessary for Chico State logo’s and prints

    Breaking News

    Man forgot his bike inside Safeway after rushing out mad

  • Approval is now necessary for Chico State logo’s and prints

    Breaking News

    The Princeton Review names Chico State one of the nations greenest campuses

  • Approval is now necessary for Chico State logo’s and prints

    Breaking News

    Student club financially supports undocumented students

  • Approval is now necessary for Chico State logo’s and prints

    Breaking News

    Rape reported at Whitney Hall

  • Approval is now necessary for Chico State logo’s and prints

    Administration

    Solidarity in support of the undocumented community at Chico State

  • Approval is now necessary for Chico State logo’s and prints

    Breaking News

    New exhibits open at the Gateway Science Museum

  • Approval is now necessary for Chico State logo’s and prints

    Breaking News

    Chico Police to visit Chapman Elementary for lunch

  • Approval is now necessary for Chico State logo’s and prints

    Administration

    Banned books offered to review at Meriam Library

  • Approval is now necessary for Chico State logo’s and prints

    Breaking News

    Chico State students create mobile application promoting non-alcoholic entertainment

  • Approval is now necessary for Chico State logo’s and prints

    Breaking News

    Community enjoys a taste of Chico

The student news site of California State University, Chico
Approval is now necessary for Chico State logo’s and prints