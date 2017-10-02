Women’s Resource Clinic upsets clients

Chico residents are familiar with the location, easily identified by the large “Free Pregnancy Tests” banner strewn across the building. The banner operates as their primary advertisement, bringing in the junior high and high school students who are only blocks away.

Yet, free pregnancy tests are not the clinic’s primary service. If a client’s test is positive their job is only beginning.

Sandra Scholten was the Client Services Manager at Planned Parenthood for 13 years. She describes dealing with the backlash of the Women’s Resource Clinic.

“We would have, every week, young women, either call on the phone or come in for services. They would be in tears about what had happened at the clinic. They thought they were going in to get medical services… At a clinic, you think you can get health care,” Scholten said. “If you are pregnant and you indicate you’re not sure… then they might go down the road of saying ‘Well, wouldn’t you like to have an ultrasound?”

Then their system of guilt and fear begins. The clinic displays pamphlets labeled ‘Is there an abortion in your past?’ One page displays a list: ‘If you’ve had an abortion, you may identify with: Denial, Regret, Sadness, Isolation, Drug/Alcohol Abuse…’

On their website, they limit their information on abortion to a page graphically detailing the methods of surgery. More detailed then their section on abortion is their section on post-abortion, where they detail ‘post-abortion syndrome’, claiming it to be a type of post-traumatic stress disorder that affects millions of women.

While abortion can certainly result in trauma for some women, post-abortion syndrome is not a term that is used by either the American Psychiatric Association or the American Psychological Association, and as the New York Times reports, there is no evidence that millions of women are suffering from this ‘syndrome’.

There is nothing wrong with a group trying to propagate their beliefs, but there’s an inherent level of deception to the clinic. The Women’s Resource Clinic, or WRC, is extremely close in name to the Women’s Health Specialists, or WHS. The WHS, located on Humboldt Rd, is a legitimate feminist healthcare center.

The WRC’s name seems to be specifically chosen to mimic the WHS, tricking clients into believing they offer general medical services. The WRC also locates itself next to Dr. Scott Mellum, an unconnected obstetrics and gynecology private practice. The clinic’s business plaque sits on top of Dr. Mellum’s, giving them a greater sense of legitimacy.

There’s a right in America to speak and offer services based on your religious beliefs, but there are moral and ethical questions to the WRC’s practice. They purposefully have located themselves to prey on underage students and give themselves undeserved medical legitimacy, relay pseudo-scientific misinformation, and actively guilt and traumatize their clients out of a choice.

Proverbs 10:9 says “Whoever walks in integrity walks securely, but he who makes his ways crooked will be found out.” Pregnancy tests can be bought at the dollar store, don’t be a part of WRC’s crooked practice.

Grayson Boyer can be reached at [email protected] or @Gray_Boyer on Twitter.