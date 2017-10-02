The student news site of California State University, Chico

Homicide is reported near the Chico State neighborhood

The victims name remains withheld by CPD. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Christian Solis
October 2, 2017
A man was shot and killed Sunday night near the 900 block of West 4th Avenue.

Chico Police Department found the 32 year-old man suffering from multiple gun wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Alleged suspects, Jason Jackson and Michaela Norman, were arrested at Flyers Gas Station. A personal item of the victim and a pistol were found in the suspect’s vehicle.

Jackson was previously arrested in 2015 for a drive-by shooting in Chico. He was sentenced to four years and six months in state prison, but was out on parol in less than half the time said Mike O’Brien, Chico Police chief in a public message.

O’Brien described the event as tragic because the victim previously lived on a campground and was placed into public housing in that area that same day.

Further information or questions regarding the shooting may be sent to CPD.

Christian Solis can be reached at [email protected] or @c_alexander20 on Twitter.

