Chico State women’s soccer team is fired up

Domination of the field is currently on the minds of the Chico State women’s soccer team, who are going to be playing against Humboldt and Sonoma State this weekend.

With a two streak win and currently remaining undefeated on home soil, the Wildcat’s have a momentum that will work in their favor this weekend. Senior starter, Pooja Patel is one of the top ten scorers ever to walk our campus, and her play has a precision that can help us in these away games.

Chemistry is an important part of the game when loyal fans and a familiar field are lacking. Jamie Ikeda is one of the three captains on the team and believes that a good attitude is important for a great game.

“Each of us are so fortunate to be playing collegiate soccer, but it makes it a hundred times better when you are playing alongside your best friends. We are one big family,” Ikeda said.

With close connections and good relations on and off the field, the team is adding fuel to their successful streak. With a 1-3 win to loss statistic for away games, this fire and passion is more than welcomed.

Ikeda is one of the top leaders on the team, and her position is to pick up the team and help bring them to triumph.

“Having such inspirational leaders that have graduated from this program has pushed me to become a better leader and captain. It is truly an honor to be one of the three captains of this team and each of us contribute something different and unique,” Ikeda said. “Coach (Sutton) really invests her time into guiding us in the right direction. She trusts us and has helped shape us into the leaders we are today!”

The team’s overall record this season is 5-3, and they have a total of nine games left.

“Every game in the CCAA conference is tough and a hard battle,” Ikeda said. “Playing on the road is another obstacle we will have to overcome, but going into next weekend with two wins has us in a great position! We are a talented team with a lot of depth and we are hungry for more wins to continue our winning streak.”

The team’s next home game is Friday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m., against UC Santa Cruz.

Rebecca Norton can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_sports on Twitter.