Fergie released ‘Double Dutchess’ after 11 year album hiatus

After an 11 year wait, Stacy Ann Ferguson, “Fergie,” released her highly anticipated album “Double Dutchess.” The catchy record includes collaborations with YG, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj and a cute guest appearance by her four-year-old son, Axl Jack.

Fergie has proven in the past how versatile and multidimensional her musical style is. With hit classics like “Fergalicious,” “London Bridge,” “Glamorous” and “Clumsy” under her belt, the hit maker knows how to mix it up. In “Double Dutchess,” the pop star reminds us that that she’s back and better than ever. What’s exceptional about the track list is the confidence and edginess that Fergie exudes in its entirety. She’s not afraid to get down and real, all while staying true to her roots.

Fergie flosses her rap skills in “Hungry” featuring Rick Ross. In the song, she raps “Hungry, starving, not thirsty, just hungry, ambitious, still hungry,” showing her fierceness and determination. The lead single of the second album, “You Already Know,” features an appearance from Nicki Minaj. The tune offers a nostalgic feel due to its early ‘90s style beat. “Like It Ain’t Nuttin” is another old school-like jam that Fergie throws in the album, with homage being paid to rap legends Salt-N-Pepa and Wu-Tang Clan.

Back in early 2016, Fergie’s hit song “M.I.L.F $” made waves with her hot and risque music video. A year and a half later, the song is added to “Double Dutchess,” also making it a fan favorite. The release of this album was an important one due to the fact that it was pushed back several times because of conflicts with Fergie’s label.

Although Fergie pushes the envelope with her lyrics, dance moves and style, she’s still the same girl we remember her from her “Big Girls Don’t Cry” days. She still sings ballads like “A Little Work” and “Just Like You.” Of course, we also have to credit her adorable son, Axl Rose, for assisting his own work on “Enchante (Carine).” “Double Dutchess” is great because it has something for pop, rap and R&B fans all across the globe.

Fergie puts a creative twist towards the end of the record, ending it with the songs “Love Is Blind” and “Love Is Pain.” The two emotional songs explain the hardships that come along with relationships. She sings on topics such as jealousy, devotion and heartbreak. Overall, “Double Dutchess” follows the footsteps of the first “Dutchess” that she released back in 2006.

An influence and style icon in today’s industry, Fergie leaves her print with “Double Dutchess” and does an excellent job with her performance on the tracks. She’s able to reach out to the younger generation while still giving what her original fans have always loved. “Double Dutchess” is fun, edgy, catchy and will definitely leave you impressed.

(5/5)

Niyat Teferi can be reached at [email protected] or @tayintee on Twitter.