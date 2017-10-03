The student news site of California State University, Chico

Sad Boy / Girl Playlist

Sean Martens and Nicole Henson
October 3, 2017
Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Reviews

Aphasia – Pinegrove – Cardinal

Ivy – Frank Ocean – Blonde

You Took Your Time – Mount Kimbie (feat King Krule) – Cold Spring Fault Less Youth

715 CR∑∑KS – Bon Iver – 22, A Million

(No One Knows Me) Like the Piano – Sampha – Process

Sugar for the Pill – Slowdive – Slowdive

Cool with You – Her’s – Songs of Her’s

The Amulet – Circa Survive – The Amulet

You Were Never Too Much- MIYNT – EP No. 1

No One Like You- Best Coast – The Only Place

On Melancholy Hill- Gorillaz – Plastic Beach

How to Disappear Completely- Radiohead – Kid A

Supermodel – SZA – CTRL

I Wish I Didn’t Miss You- Feist – Pleasure

I Need a Forest Fire- James Blake / Bon Iver – The Colour in Anything

https://open.spotify.com/user/theorionarts/playlist/3yBmARn3phcL8CEh2vTPB1

Sean Martens and Nicole Henson can be reached at [email protected] or @SeanMartens4L and @Nicohenson on Twitter.

