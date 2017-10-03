Sad Boy / Girl Playlist
October 3, 2017
Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Reviews
Aphasia – Pinegrove – Cardinal
You Took Your Time – Mount Kimbie (feat King Krule) – Cold Spring Fault Less Youth
715 CR∑∑KS – Bon Iver – 22, A Million
(No One Knows Me) Like the Piano – Sampha – Process
Sugar for the Pill – Slowdive – Slowdive
Cool with You – Her’s – Songs of Her’s
The Amulet – Circa Survive – The Amulet
You Were Never Too Much- MIYNT – EP No. 1
No One Like You- Best Coast – The Only Place
On Melancholy Hill- Gorillaz – Plastic Beach
How to Disappear Completely- Radiohead – Kid A
I Wish I Didn’t Miss You- Feist – Pleasure
I Need a Forest Fire- James Blake / Bon Iver – The Colour in Anything
https://open.spotify.com/user/theorionarts/playlist/3yBmARn3phcL8CEh2vTPB1
Sean Martens and Nicole Henson can be reached at [email protected] or @SeanMartens4L and @Nicohenson on Twitter.
